Dr. Zvi Levran, Former Team Doctor for Novi High School's Hockey Team Charged with Sexual Misconduct
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sommers Schwartz has recently learned that Dr. Zvi Levran, who is being prosecuted for sexual misconduct in Oakland County, Michigan, was the team doctor for the Novi High School Hockey Team as well as other teams in Michigan and Minnesota.
The Novi Wildcats are the hockey team for Novi High School, located in Novi, Michigan. The school is part of the Novi Community School District.
Dr. Zvi Levran provided medical care to youth hockey players in Michigan between 2000 and 2011. He then moved to Fergus Falls, Minnesota, where he practiced until 2018. In the summer of 2018, he moved back to Metro Detroit.
On October 18, 2022, Levran was first arrested when a 19-year-old man visited Levran’s residence for a medical examination. According to the teenage patient, Dr. Levran sexually assaulted him during the exam. Oakland County prosecutors charged Levran with four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. At that time, he was freed on a $100,000 bond.
On November 11, 2022, prosecutors authorized ten more charges against Levran after other victims—all linked to hockey leagues in Michigan and Minnesota—stepped forward and investigations uncovered further instances of sexual misconduct.
The new charges against Levran include one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, and eight counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. The bond requirement was increased to $1 million; unable to pay the cash or surety, he has been held at the Oakland County jail.
