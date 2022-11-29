Techsumption Ventures and Cayden Studios Announce Strategic Collaboration for Accelerating Design Services in APAC

The additional service would represent interesting opportunities to serve and value add more than 100 companies who are customers and partners of Techsumption.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Techsumption Ventures (Techsumption), a company driving new strategic market and product insights for the APAC markets and Cayden Studios (Cayden), a design company specializing in branding and developments, announced a strategic partnership to collaborate on accelerating design services for companies based in APAC markets. This initiative is part of a continual improvement process for clients and partners of Techsumption to breathe and instill design as a core foundation of creative works into their company branding and complement go to market strategies.“We have worked with Techsumption and their team in the past and we are more than happy to move forward with them in this strategic partnership to bring our expertise in branding to more businesses in the region,” said Satya, Account Director of Cayden Studios. “Helping companies build their brands has always been a passion of ours, one that we love to share with others,” added Jonathan, Creative Director at Cayden Studios.“Branding has often been neglected for more immediate business requirements such as revenue growth and/or operational tasks,” said Margaret Ting, Techsumption's CEO. “Our team is honored and excited to be offering companies an added solution to drive their branding and creative works in a cost effective and accessible manner, allowing our partners and clients to compete and made an impression more effectively in this post pandemic times,” added Ting.For this initiative, Techsumption will be providing additional access to thousands of companies in their immediate network for Cayden to offer their design and value-added branding services.“With the additional channel partner found in a credible partner like Cayden, we are assured of our capabilities to continually serve our clients with customized and quality design solutions and requirements to serve ever changing needs,” said John Tan, Director of Customer Success at Techsumption.About Cayden StudiosFounded in 2017, Cayden Studios is a hybrid design and developments agency that enables businesses to stand apart from the competition and gain their client’s attention and trust.About Techsumption VenturesA leader in creating new market and product insights, Techsumption defines what works for Asian markets with precise strategies and channels to reach and validate populations.