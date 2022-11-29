Days Inns - Canada Is Calling All Travellers to #TakeBackWinter

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, ON, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While the weather might be cold and frosty, winter in Canada is an enchanting time of year. The change in season is the perfect time to enjoy some of the country's best festivals, events and all things winter! Days Inn is encouraging all travellers to embrace the beauty of the great outdoors and #takebackwinter with a trip to one of our cool Canadian destinations.

Close to Big White Ski Resort, Days Inn by Wyndham Kelowna, BC, is the perfect starting point for an Okanagan adventure. From mountain tours to horse-drawn sleigh rides, snowmobile tours to fat biking trails, enjoy the remarkable scenery of the Monashee Mountains with a day trip to Big White.

Located along the beautiful South Saskatchewan River, Days Inn by Wyndham Medicine Hat, AB, is proud to be your home away from home this winter. Looking for a unique opportunity to experience winter? Nestled away in the picturesque evergreen forests of the Cypress Hills Provincial Park, Hidden Valley Ski Resort delivers wintertime fun and family-friendly activities.

Enjoy Saskatchewan's big backyard with a visit to Lac Pelletier Regional Park. Just a short drive from the award-winning Days Inn by Wyndham Swift Current, SK, toboggan down the hills or discover the vast terrain on snowshoes or cross-country skis. Snowy winters make the park a great place to skate, snowmobile or embark on an ice-fishing voyage at this prime destination.

Find an assortment of outdoor fun and #takebackwinter with a relaxing stay at Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Brandon, MB. Connect with nature at Turtle Mountain Provincial Park, or check out the beautiful scenery with some outdoor skating at Brandon's outdoor skating oval. For snowmobiling enthusiasts, there are plenty of great trails and routes to explore!

With picturesque views of the Blue Mountains, Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Collingwood, ON, is just minutes away from ski hills and trails. For a fun and exhilarating experience on the snowy terrain, discover fat biking at its best and explore the landscape of Blue Mountain Resort in an entirely new way!

Montreal is a winter wonderland with new things to do every week over the colder months. From ice skating under the stars in the historic Old Port of Montreal to the electrifying winter music festival Igloofest, the city offers non-stop entertainment and fun. A great location off the Trans-Canada Highway, Days Inn by Wyndham Montreal East, QC, provides easy access to all attractions and entertainment.

Located on the west coast of the island of Newfoundland, the vibrant town of Stephenville offers a unique mixture of culture and tradition. Take in the beautiful snow-covered landscapes during the day, then rest and relax at Days Inn by Wyndham Stephenville, NL. Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing are exhilarating ways to get active! Check out the Whaleback Nordic Ski Club for dedicated trails ranging from novice to moderate.

One of Canada's largest municipal parks, Rockwood Park, turns into a winter wonderland. Explore over 50km of trails, toboggan down the awesome hills or take in the spectacular views on a relaxing sleigh ride. Need a place to stay? Days Inn by Wyndham Saint John, NB, is just minutes away from this winter oasis!

Winter days might be a bit shorter, but Nova Scotia has no shortage of outdoor fun. Discover enchanting landscapes on various snowshoeing trails available in the South Shore region, book an exclusive guided tour and tasting excursion or ride the waves with some winter surfing. Get the most value out of your getaway with a stay at Days Inn & Conference Centre by Wyndham Bridgewater, NS.

Ready to #takebackwinter? For a limited time, earn triple Wyndham Rewards points when you stay two or more consecutive nights at participating hotels worldwide. You can earn up to 30,000 points through January 16 - enough for up to four free nights. Register and learn more now!

Days Inn by Wyndham hotels in Canada offer free Wi-Fi, either an on-site restaurant or a complimentary breakfast, a pool at many locations and kids stay free. Plus, earn valuable Wyndham Rewards points while you travel, then redeem them for stays at thousands of Wyndham hotels, vacation club resorts & vacation rentals worldwide. Members can also redeem Wyndham Rewards points for flights, car rentals, gift cards, online merchandise, and so much more. Reservations can be made by visiting daysinn.ca or by calling 1 800 DAYS INN (1-800-329-7466).

About Days Inns Canada

Part of Realstar Hospitality, Days Inns Canada is one of the country's leading hotel chains with over 105 independently owned and operated properties and over 8,385 rooms. Its franchises cover a wide range of urban, airport and resort properties in primary and secondary markets across Canada. Every Days Inn by Wyndham in Canada participates in the Wyndham Rewards guest reward program. Part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), Days Inn by Wyndham is a globally recognized hotel brand with over 1,600 properties across 23 countries. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest hotel franchising company by number of properties, with approximately 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. For more information about Days Inns Canada, to make an online hotel reservation, to become a Wyndham Rewards member or to learn more about the elevated health and safety protocols with the Count on Us program, visit daysinn.ca or call the bilingual reservations hotline at 1 800 DAYS INN (1-800-329-7466). Like us on Facebook, facebook.com/daysinncanada, follow us on Twitter, twitter.com/daysinncanada and follow us on Instagram, instagram.com/daysinncanada.

