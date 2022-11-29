Work Wear Safety to Celebrate Grand Opening of Waco, Texas, Location!
Work Wear Safety, Texas's largest independent safety shoe, and PPE retailer has announced the opening of a new store in Waco.WACO, TEXAS, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Work Wear Safety to Celebrate Grand Opening of Waco, Texas, Location!
12/08/2022
FORT WORTH, TX -- Work Wear Safety, Texas's largest independent safety shoe, and PPE retailer, has announced the opening of a new store in Waco, Texas. Located at 6900 Woodway Drive in Woodway, Texas (a direct suburb of Waco), this store is positioned to serve customers in the nearby communities and in McLennan and Falls counties. This is the company’s first Waco location and the 12th Work Wear Safety store in the company.
The grand opening celebration will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Waco Chamber of Commerce on December 8, followed by the official grand opening on December 9. The week-long celebration will run through December 17 and will include special promotions, door prizes, and giveaways.
“I’m very proud of this new location because it is a direct response to the growing demand here in Waco and McLennan County in Texas.” said Coleman McDonald, the Chief Executive Officer of Work Wear Safety. “We have been sending our Mobile Stores to Waco for several years now and the amount of workers has grown beyond our ability to service them well with a Mobile Store, so we needed a physical location that is available 6 days a week”
Work Wear Safety specializes in managing safety footwear and PPE (personal protective equipment) programs for employers. Each team member is an expert trained in proper fit, safety, and program compliance. Work Wear Safety also offers a fleet of mobile stores for onsite service and a robust online shopping experience with its digital voucher program.
The new Waco location features a wellness center, where customers can get a 3D image scan of their feet and see the pressure points and potential areas of pain on the job.
“We are equally focused on safety and wellness - it’s what makes Work Wear Safety unique,” said Matthew Hudson, the company’s Chief Experience Officer. “Studies show the right fit, insole, and sock can improve wellness and productivity on the job by as much as 20 percent. We think being comfortable on the job is just as important as being safe, and our wellness center and trained fit consultants are what make the difference.”
Work Wear Safety offers more than 65 brands in footwear and 25 brands in PPE including names like Hytest®, Justin®, Wolverine®, Reebok®, Rainz®, and Tegopro®. It’s literally the largest selection in the State of Texas.
Melisa Handley
Work Wear Safety
+1 8174872931
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other