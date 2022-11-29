NIH Director’s Blog features startup company’s miniature ventilator
fluidIQ’s HOPE inVent resuscitator and ventilator, studied by NIH, featured in Director’s Blog by NIH Clinical Center CEO
Perhaps, in the not-too-distant future, a device designed to help people breathe could fit into your pocket next to your phone and keys”LEWES, DE, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- fluidIQ’s miniature ventilator is featured in the November 29th issue of the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) Director’s Blog. Researchers in the NIH’s Clinical Center or the hospital of the NIH have been researching the technology since the beginning of the pandemic and recently published their first scientific paper on it in Science Translational Medicine.
— James K. Gilman, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NIH Clinical Center
In an excerpt from the NIH Director’s Blog, James K. Gilman, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NIH Clinical Center, gave a preview of their next efforts using the new technology: “The NIH team is preparing to initiate first-in-human trials here at the Clinical Center in the coming months. Perhaps in the not-too-distant future, a device designed to help people breathe could fit into your pocket next to your phone and keys.”
“We are thrilled to see our technology featured by the NIH Director’s Blog and Dr. Gilman. It is an honor to work with the NIH in collaborative research and we look forward to more exciting projects to come,” said Matt Vogelhuber, RPh, Chief Executive Officer, fluidIQ.
fluidIQ, a startup MedTech company developing fluidics-based respiratory solutions, recently shared positive results of a study performed by the NIH using their in-line 3D-printed ventilator. Here is the press announcement about the study issued October 14, 2022: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/595952214/3d-printed-miniature-ventilator-shows-promise-for-respiratory-support-in-nih-study
Pritchard et al. studied the in-line ventilators, designed by fluidIQ, in swine models of acute lung injury (a common severe outcome in a number of respiratory threats including COVID-19). The 3D-printed devices harness the science of fluidics and use compressed air or oxygen to provide respiratory support. Link to article in Science Translational Medicine: https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/scitranslmed.abm8351
Pritchard et al. In-line miniature 3D-printed pressure-cycled ventilator maintains respiratory homeostasis in swine with induced acute pulmonary injury. Sci Transl Med. 2022 Oct 12;14(666):eabm8351. doi: 10.1126/scitranslmed.abm8351. PMID: 36223450.
Background on fluidIQ:
fluidIQ is two-years-old and has reached milestones that take most companies several years to accomplish. Recently, the company signed a licensing and joint development agreement with Pulmodyne, an Intersurgical company and a global manufacturer and distributor of airway and respiratory products. Founded in summer 2020, fluidIQ has a collaborative research agreement with the National Institutes of Health’s Clinical Center. The company will be submitting its first product to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and commercialization is expected in mid 2023, pending FDA clearance.
The company’s lipstick-sized resuscitator/ventilator is aimed at disrupting the emergency medicine space by replacing antiquated 70-year-old manual resuscitation tools that are known to be cumbersome for responders and risky for patients. The tiny technology requires no electricity or batteries and can be operated with compressed oxygen or air.
fluidIQ’s experienced executive team is made up of industry executives, doctors, engineers and patient advocates who came together in the early days of the pandemic.
About fluidIQ™
fluidIQ, a public benefit and Delaware corporation, provides simple yet elegant solutions based on proprietary fluidics technology. The company was founded by a group of doctors, engineers and patient advocates who joined together to find solutions for gaps in medical needs, including ventilators, in the midst of the coronavirus-caused world crisis. fluidIQ aims to deliver hope to a world in need with simple, easy-to-deploy technology solutions that solve the most pressing medical challenges of our time. fluidIQ’s roadmap for an entire family of products is based on fluidics-operated devices dedicated to filling gaps in emergency and preparedness protocols that are user-friendly, scalable and cost-effective. The science of fluidics uses air or fluids to operate things automatically without the need for electricity or batteries. Visit www.fluidIQ.org to learn more.
The content of this press announcement does not necessarily reflect the views or policies of the National Institutes of Health or the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The mention of commercial products, their source, or their use in connection with material reported herein is not to be construed as an actual or implied endorsement of such products by the United States government.
Teresa Barnes
fluidIQ
+1 303-521-4080
