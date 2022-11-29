DATCP, UW-Platteville Announce New Meat Programming

​​FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: November 29, 2022

DATCP Contact: Sam Otterson, Communications Director, (608) 334-0220, sam.otterson@wisconsin.gov

UW-Platteville Contact: Alison Parkins, Associate Director of Public Relations, (608) 342-1526, parkinsal@uwplatt.edu

Download PDF

​Editor's note: Photos of yesterday's announcement can be found here, here, and here.

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – Yesterday, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and University of Wisconsin – Platteville (UW-Platteville) announced the Beginning a Career in the Meat Industry programming, a half-day course designed for college and high school students who want to learn more about careers in the meat sector.

The project is funded by the Meat Talent Development Program, a $5 million program created by Governor Tony Evers to strengthen the state's meat processing supply chain and workforce. The Beginning a Career in the Meat Industry sessions will cover a variety of topics such as the history of Wisconsin's meat industry, overview of career opportunities, the importance of sanitation and food safety, and resume building.

DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski joined UW-Platteville administrators, faculty, and stakeholders on campus to make the announcement.

“Through the partnership of UW-Platteville and the strategic investments by Governor Evers, we continue to strengthen the pathways to careers in the meat industry," said Romanski. “This program will provide additional opportunities for students to learn about careers in the meat industry, sanitation and food safety, and how to get started."

UW-Platteville will host two sessions, free of cost, on January 10, 2023 at UW-Platteville and January 17, 2023 at UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County. The workshops will begin at 1:00 p.m. and conclude by 4:30 p.m. Additional details will be provided on UW-Platteville's School of Agriculture website and Facebook page in the coming months.

“I am excited about this partnership between UW-Platteville School of Agriculture and DATCP to provide education and awareness surrounding meat science," said Chuck Steiner, Interim Dean of the College of Business, Industry, Life Science, and Agriculture. “This collaboration will provide students with opportunities to learn about careers in the meat industry and has the potential for further programming in this important area."

Questions can be directed to UW-Platteville program lead, Dr. Krista Eiseman at (608) 342-7375. More information will be provided when the registration link is live.

“This program will provide high school students throughout the state with invaluable classroom training," said Dr. Eiseman. “Getting high school and college students interested in the meats industry is a strong step in continuing to bolster our meat industry workforce."

In addition to the Beginning a Career in the Meat Industry sessions, Governor Evers' Meat Talent Development Program includes efforts t o attract students to meat careers, provide financial support to students in Wisconsin meat processing training programs, support meat processing program development, and connect the industry with potential employees. The program continues to release new projects that support Wisconsin's meat industry workforce including a first-of-its-kind Humane Handling Institute, high school meat industry curriculum, tuition reimbursement for HACCP trainings, and Meat Pathways website. For more information on this initiative, visit DATCP's website and sign-up for email updates.

###

Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

