Foundation travels to Iconic Army/Navy Game to support the Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund and Promote Brain Injury Awareness
Strategic partners support fellow charitable organization’s efforts to uplift families of fallen First Responders
...Academy athletes who have been affected by subconcussive trauma and are either suffering, or have taken their lives, and it's critical that we promote brain health while we raise money for JMSF.”PHILIDELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mac Parkman Foundation will be supporting our service academies and the Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund through the amazing support and educational services offered to the children of our fallen and disabled veterans. The foundation’s staff & volunteers will descend on the Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund’s annual Army Navy game tailgate in Philadelphia to feed Army and Navy Academy Alumni, fellow veterans, family members and supporters of the Johnny Mac Foundation.
The Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund tailgate party is an iconic tribute to Colonel John M. McKugh, a combat vet and Blackhawk pilot who was tragically killed by a suicide bomber in Kabul. His family began the Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund to help them establish his legacy and continue to serve the veterans’ community in his honor. The event was sponsored by members of his West Point class and has grown to be the “go to” event at the Army Navy game every year. The event has over thirty (30) stations providing food & beverages, two bands and serves thousands of active and retired veterans every year to raise funds. The goal of the foundation is to honor military service and sacrifice by providing scholarships to veterans and military family members, especially to children of our nation’s fallen or disabled. Last year the foundation raised over $1 Million dollars at this event.
Mac Parkman Foundation founder & CEO Bruce Parkman believes supporting others is fundamental to the success of non-profits, especially when it comes to veterans. He has attended this event for years and felt obligated to do more to raise money for Johnny Mac as well as to inform military leaders, young parents and soldiers about the risks of subconcussive trauma and the links to mental illness and suicidality that is affecting our military veterans, both active and retired. As a Retired United States Army Special Forces Sergeant Major and a member of the Military Advisory Board for the Concussion Legacy Foundation, he also knows full well how these young men & women at both service academies and in the military are prepared to do whatever it takes to serve this nation. "We owe it to these young people to ensure they're not unnecessarily subjected to brain injury through their military occupations or for the sake of sport," said Parkman. He went on to say, "We are aware of Academy athletes who have been affected by subconcussive trauma and are either suffering, or have taken their lives, and it's critical that we promote brain health while we raise money for JMSF. We're proud to stand by these young people, and we're all traveling a thousand miles to demonstrate that commitment. It's the least we can do in light of their willingness to serve!"
The foundation will be hosting a ‘build your own” taco stand and reminding all attendees to donate heavily to the JMSF, while handing out bracelets and free e-Books to educate parents on the risks of the over exposure to subconcussive trauma of developing brains and the impact it has on veterans of all walks of life. Many veterans, including young people at both academies who have pledged a significant portion of their young lives to the service of our nation and are not immune to brain injury. Many have undoubtedly been injured playing intramural contact sports like football, wrestling, and rugby or other sports, in addition to the “TBI” wounds we have seen from battlefields in Iraq & Afghanistan. Foundation officers & board members will also be on-hand to bring awareness to the sad fact that military veterans and members of the military, especially those in combat arms "Military Occupational Specialties" or MOS's, are prone to brain injuries and other wounds by the inherently dangerous nature of their service and that contributes heavily to the pandemic of mental health issues and suicidality that haunts our veterans daily.
