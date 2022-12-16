Mount Lebanon Hospital University Medical Center, MLHUMC third JCI Accreditation

State-of-the-art technology and design implemented in a high end luxurious setting to fit the highest standards in quality & patient safety and maximize patient comfort and outcome. MLHUMC celebrates 25 years at the service of the community and a third JCI accreditation. MLHUMC JCI Accredited for the third time

MLHUMC reiterates its commitment to lead the way ensuring the well being of patients & asserting its position as a reference in Healthcare in the MENA Region.

MLHUMC is proud to announce its third JCI reaccreditation on the occasion of its 25th anniversary at the service of the community.” — Nayla Zahar

HAZMIEH, LEBANON, December 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Quality means doing it right when no one is looking.” (Henry Ford). For the third time, Mount Lebanon Hospital University Medical Center (MLHUMC) earned the Gold Seal JCI accreditation, amidst the International and Local turmoil, contributing to bettering the standard of healthcare in Lebanon and the Middle-East.The Joint Commission International (JCI) is the international leader for hospital accreditation, where healthcare providers are recognized as maintaining the gold standard of healthcare worldwide. JCI is based in the United States and evaluates and accredits more than 22,000 health care organizations and programs in the World. The Joint Commission is the USA’s oldest and largest standards setting and accrediting body in health care.MLHUMC is the only JCI accredited University Medical Center that is 100% Lebanese owned. It is one of the only two University Hospitals to earn JCI in Lebanon. “Quality is every patient’s right and our aim is to provide the best to all our patients regardless of their socio-economic status. At MLHUMC, our mission is to improve the health of patients through the development of modern and effective models of care based on education, innovation and research. We are committed to provide the most advanced care to our community, Lebanon & the region.” (Elie Gharios, MD, President, Medical Director, MLHUMC).The world’s most prestigious and renowned hospitals undertake JCI’s survey to determine if they meet the highest and most demanding quality and patient safety standards. The Gold Seal of Approval, to join the rest of accredited organizations worldwide, is only attributed to those who succeed at the strictest hospital standards globally. In other words, a hospital or any other type of healthcare provider that is JCI accredited offers the best quality of health care possible.“JCI identifies, measures, and shares best practices in quality and patient safety with the world.” (JCI, 2022) As a fervent believer in quality and patient safety, MLHUMC invests strongly in the culture of Continuous improvement and thrives to offer the best to patients and staff.Coming to MLHUMC, patients can expect to benefit from the great level of competency of Lebanese staff and physicians trained globally, while enjoying Lebanese hospitality and experiencing a high-end and Luxurious space ensuring to leave with full satisfaction. Equipped with the latest technology in both medical and entertainment equipment, patients will enjoy smart rooms and a guaranteed comfort even in critical procedures for Radiotherapy treatments with TrueBeam STx Brainlab & HALCYON, unique in the Middle East.“The synergy and compassion demonstrated by our big family in the preceding events since 2019 have been a real revelation in our quest for excellence.” (Nazih Gharios, MD, CEO, General Director, MLHUMC). During the economic meltdown, COVID-19 pandemic, rationing of supplies and atrocious Beirut Port explosion, we have not lost our sense of responsibility and purpose but rather resiliently made sense of our essential role and place in safeguarding our society and learning from every challenge to achieve excellence. “What we have learned in times of peace and our efforts to plan and elaborate a strong and purposeful discipline & rigor in our daily lives, have been the strongest assets in the herd of disasters that have fallen upon us. With every fall we rise stronger and our resilience and commitment to patient-centered care is our grail.” (Roula Gharios Zahar, Deputy General Director and Finance & Quality Director, MLHUMC).Through this JCI reaccreditation, Mount Lebanon Hospital University Medical Center reiterates its commitment to lead the way for a better Lebanon and ensure the well being of Lebanese people and asserts its position as a reference in Healthcare in the Middle- East and North Africa.###About MLHUMCMount Lebanon Hospital University Medical Center, MLHUMC is the only JCI accredited University Medical Center that is 100% Lebanese owned. It is a private tertiary Medical Center that offers medical care across all Medical Specialties. MLHUMC has been accredited three times by the Joint Commission International since 2016 and is the University Medical Center of Balamand University since 2019. MLHUMC is the leader in several specializations such as Cardiology, Orthopedics, Urology and has the most comprehensive Oncology platform in Lebanon equipped with the most innovative technologies in Radiation Oncology in the Middle East (TrueBeam STx, HALCYON). The Medical Center is dedicated to provide patients with the best standards in medical care, quality and safety.For more information, please contact:Media & Communications DepartmentMount Lebanon Hospital University Medical Center – MLHUMCWebsite: www.mlh.com.lb E-Mail: communications@mlh.com.lbTel.: +961 5 957 000 – 72112

Mount Lebanon Hospital University Medical Center, MLHUMC your hospital of choice, the highest standard of quality and patient safety in a high end atmosphere.