International management firm provides solutions for non-profits seeking expansion in today's economic market.

International management consulting firm provides solution for globally minded non-profits looking to expand their reach in today's difficult economic market.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLOMBIA, CANADA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Vancouver, Canada) – International Facilitators Plus, INC, a Canada-based Management firm expands their infrastructure to help globally minded nonprofits establish and operate international offices to increase their impact and revenue throughout the world while streamlining their client operating costs.

For almost 40 years, International Facilitators Plus, has been a trusted resource for mission minded organizations to expand their operations into global markets. Headquartered in British Columbia, Canada with additional Canadian offices in Toronto, Ontario and London, Ontario; IFP manages a variety of organizations through its international offices in London, UK; Sydney, Australia; and Johannesburg, South Africa.

Launched at the height of organizations utilizing global broadcasting for outreach and nonprofit causes, the Founder and CEO of IFP was moved to support these organizations facilitating their international operations with integrity, excellence, and growth. Traveling the world providing guidance and support, IFP quickly understood the need for a results-oriented firm that would help organizations streamline their day-to-day functions while expanding their reach, revenue, and impact with international office operations in other countries.

Throughout its tenure, IFP has provided excellent service for corporate formation, daily office operations, donor relations, vendor relations, financial services, and strategic support for media-related outreaches, mission-based nonprofits, and educational empowerment organizations. Handling every step of the process with transparent communication, IFP helps nonprofits structure, establish and launch international office operations with all required capabilities to enable them to function effectively and successfully.

IFP removes the stressors of learning international expansion while providing clients with cost effective, full-service support to operate strategically positioned offices in global markets. Through their fulfillment of daily operations on each client organization’s behalf, IFP has more than substantially reduced their monthly operating expenses internationally, while enabling the increasing of donor partners, local impact, growth and broadcast opportunities for many. Services are provided by experienced key team members to support the overall operational, legal, financial and donor relations work of client organizations to ensure they remain compliant with the federal regulatory requirements of each country they operate within.

International Facilitators Plus is a leading Management firm that nonprofits trust to support their growth, streamline their international operations, and administer their affairs on their behalf with the highest level of excellence. Throughout the pandemic, IFP has invested in developing and strengthening their international infrastructure to support more globally minded organizations.