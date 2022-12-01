What is essential to know about Data Loss Prevention and Insider Protection
As a result of growing concerns regarding issues such as data breaches, cyberattacks, corporate espionage and data privacy regulations, data loss prevention (DLP) technologies have become an integral part of modern business.
A company's data loss prevention program ensures that no harmful outside data enters its network. This is a key component of any security program. Data loss protection is necessary for every organization to prevent data loss caused by system failures, human error, data corruption, cyber-attacks, or natural disasters.
As a matter of fact, no organization is immune to data security threats, and it is impossible to maintain a hermetic environment within an organization, however in any organization, data loss prevention, also known as data leak prevention, should be a top priority. A data loss prevention system also includes tools and techniques that allow network administrators to monitor and manage the data that is being transmitted. This prevents employees from sending confidential information outside of an organization.
As the global average cost of a data breach reaches millions of dollars, every business must take proper care of its financial health.
Data loss prevention processes are information protection practices designed to protect sensitive or critical information in the corporate network from being lost, misused or accessed by unauthorized people.
The loss of data can be devastating for businesses of all sizes. Having lost data can have a few consequences for an organization, including lawsuits involving stolen personal information, regulatory fines, and reputational damage.
It is also possible that data loss may result in lost productivity, revenue, and clients in addition to financial losses. Furthermore, data loss can negatively affect your company's reputation in the long run.
“We are proud that Multipoint Group has become Safetica trusted partner. I believe that together, we can safeguard and empower more businesses within their key markets. By keeping sensitive data safe, companies protect their reputation, resources, and employees. Safetica, in partnership with Multipoint Group, is committed to delivering data security solutions that comply with the changing landscape of how business operates today and tomorrow." shares Richard Brulík, Safetica CEO.
“Multipoint Group is pleased to announce its cooperation with Safetica, which will include Southeast Asia. This partnership has already produced results. DLP is in high demand, which is one of the reasons Multipoint Group and Safetica decided to join forces.
Safetica’s DLP is a vital component of any organization, and we are entering into this agreement with confidence, DLP is the only way to protect your data in your organization because it analyzes data and activities so that it cannot move and be used outside the boundaries that have been defined. In order to prevent the spread of leaks in organizations, we look forward to expanding our partnership through the sharing of real-time cyber threat data and the use of data loss prevention technologies” stated Ricardo Resink, the CEO for Multipoint Group.
About Safetica
Safetica is a European software company founded in 2007, serving its customers through business partners in 120 countries globally. Safetica provides on-prem and cloud-native data loss prevention and insider threat protection solutions that help organizations secure their data and ensure regulatory compliance.
About The Multipoint Group
The MultiPoint Group is a Value-Added Distributor focused on Cyber Security and cyber-intelligence solutions, with established offices in Greece, Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates, Romania, Bulgaria, Estonia, Poland, Malta, Singapore, Turkey and Portugal. Multipoint Group was founded in 2009 by Ricardo Resnik, CEO of Multipoint Group, distributing various cyber companies around the globe.
Narexsh Kumar
MultiPoint Ltd
+971 52 742 5555
narexsh@multipoint-group.com
