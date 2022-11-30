Shopkhoj explores Artificial Jewellery Shops in Delhi ,Jaipur & other cities in India

Silver Jewelry Bangles in Delhi Beaded Bracelet

DELHI, INDIA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Walk into any of the big museums in the world - the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the British Museum in London, or The Indian National Museum- and you will be captivated by the amazing jewelry highlighting the different cultures. The museums display jewelry through the ages - from the Indus valley civilization, Mesopotamia, Egypt, Native America and so on. Jewelry is one of the oldest archeological artefacts along with items such as earthen ware, tools, and coins. It has been and continues to be an important aspect of life.

Jewelry holds a magic and allure like no other object. This is true universally throughout the world and through the ages. Whether in Victorian times or modern, in royalty and upper classes or the common man, for weddings or for gift giving to make someone feel special, or just to feel good about oneself – the quest to find that perfect piece of jewelry that enhances one’s life speaks not just to reinforcing one’s position, but also to that aspirational quality that it possesses. Jewelry was worn also by priests and to adorn deities in different parts of the world.

Jewelry is essentially a personal adornment and increasingly spans both genders and all ages. Necklaces, rings, bracelets, bangles, and so much more. From weddings to parties & workplace dressing, jewelry is an essential part of the attire. Hair pins, Maang Tikka, Jhoomarr, earrings, noserings, rings, necklaces, brooches, bangles, bracelets, armlet, waist band, Kamarband, anklets, toe rings, are the items of jewelry( especially coveted by women.

Folks increasingly find different ways in which to adorn themselves. The materials used for jewelry also cover an infinite range – from traditional metals and gemstones to seashells & beads, ropes, glass & terracotta etc.

India is a diverse country with a rich heritage. Jewelry designs in India are amazing, varied, and influenced by the unique customs of the different regions. The different civilizations that existed in India through the ages have also had a major impact on the designs and craftsmanship brought to bear. South Indian Jewelry is characterized by ‘Temple’ Jewelry. This is traditional jewelry used to adorn deities in temples. They are very artistic and set in gold. Rubies set in gold are particularly popular. In North India for instance, polki jewelry is very popular. Polki is uncut diamonds.

Everything comes with a price of course – and gold, diamonds, and rubies etc. are very expensive. Not everyone can afford to adorn themselves in such pieces. But the appetite for accessorizing using jewelry needs to be sated. Enter the next best thing - artificial jewelry, (https://www.shopkhoj.com/jewellery/imitation-jewellery/) also known as costume jewelry. Jewelry is created using materials that are inexpensive, but still provide the veneer and shine of gold, rubies etc. You don’t have to spend all your lifesavings buying jewelry. The artificial or costume jewelry segment has seen a huge rise over the past couple of decades – as savvy consumers began to realize they can own many more pieces of jewelry, without anyone knowing whether they were the real thing or not. From traditional Indian jewelry to modern interpretations, it is all available.

While the number of artificial jewelry shops in India is enormous, knowing where to shop for pieces that are inexpensive but convey that oomph requires inside knowledge. Below you can find a sampling of the best artificial jewelry shops.

National

Amrapali is a jewelry shop from Jaipur. They have branches all over India. One can buy artistic ethnic jewelry from this store. They have an India touch. Silver with semi-precious stones is their forte. Fab India is another pan India shop that has a range of interesting jewelry designs in metals such as brass & silver.

Delhi ( https://www.shopkhoj.com/delhi-shops/jewellery/artificial-jewellery-shop-in-delhi/)

Jewelry lane in Lajpat Nagar Market (https://www.shopkhoj.com/shops-in-delhi/jewellery-lane-street-shopping/)& Chandni Chowk (https://www.shopkhoj.com/markets-in-delhi/chandni-chowk/)have multiple shops. Bangles, necklaces, earrings et all in the Polki jewelry style.Some of the best artificial jewelry can be purchased in the State Emporiums in Delhi. Rajasthan & Gujarat have lac banges & silver jewelry, Odisha has silver jewelry with filigree work..Hanuman Mandir which is opposite to the State Emporium is the go to place for bangles in Delhi

Jaipur

Johari Bazar in Jaipur, (https://www.shopkhoj.com/markets-in-jaipur/johari-bazar-jaipur-shops/)which literally means Jeweler’s Bazar is the best place in Jaipur for silver jewelry. There are several shops for silver bracelets, earrings, rings & semi precious stones & beads. Maniharon ka Rasta close by & Bapu Bazar (https://www.shopkhoj.com/markets-in-jaipur/bapu-bazar-market/)are best known for the most colourful lac bangles in a variety of designs. You will not be able to stop buying them.

Chennai (https://www.shopkhoj.com/chennai-shops/jewellery/costume-jewellery/)

If you are looking for classical dance Jewelry, visit Shanthi Tailors & Sukra Silver in Mylapore Market. Utharrika is another well-known shop for artificial jewelry. They stock beautiful pendants & necklaces. You can also shop for waistband, armband & maang tikka here.

Rani Jewellers (https://www.shopkhoj.com/shops-in-chennai/ranee-jewellers-in-chennai/)in Alwarpet Market has beautiful antique jewelry & pendants.

Further, street shops such as Mylapore & T Nagar shopping markets have very affordable artificial gold jewelry.

Kolkata

Chambalama & Silver Arts boast of some amazing silver jewelry. They are in New Market.(https://www.shopkhoj.com/markets-in-kolkata/new-market/)

Bangalore(https://www.shopkhoj.com/bangalore-shops/jewellery/costume-jewellery/)

Bhavani Kangan stores & Kushal’s Fashion jewelry store are two of the best stores for artificial jewelry in Bangalore. They stock traditional Indian jewelry

Mumbai

Aquamarine in Colaba (https://www.shopkhoj.com/markets-in-mumbai/colaba-causeway/)is a popular store for silver jewelry with semi-precious stones. Amber is another shop in the same shopping market with some interesting silver jewelry.

International houses such as Zara, Marks & Spencer’s, that have opened their branches in several Malls in India have a jewelry section with international designs.

Amazon, Myntra & Flipkart, online stores, offer good value for money for a range of artificial jewelry.