Data Centre Virtualization Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2026 – IndustryARC

Data Centre Virtualization Market is estimated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period primarily due to rise in need to reduce enterprise costs.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for Data Centre Virtualization Market size is forecast to reach $13.71 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2021 to 2026. The Data Centre Virtualization Market is estimated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period primarily due to rise in need to reduce enterprise operational costs and enhance business agility and increase in deployment of data centre virtualization owing to benefits as reduction in cost, better testing and easier migration accelerating the market growth. Data centre virtualization is a method of designing, deploying, and improving data centre on cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence, machine learning and virtualization technology. The data centre fundamentally enables the virtualization of the physical server in the data centre alongside networking, storage, and other equipment and infrastructure devices. The data centre virtualization covers an extensive range of technology, tools, and several processes that facilitate a data centre to implement and operate services such as customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning on top of a technology or virtualization layer.

Key Takeaways

2. Virtualization in data centre helps reduce the amount of hardware usage and also helps in operational costs in terms of electricity costs.

3. North-America is projected to hold the largest share of Data Centre Virtualization Market during the forecast period as organizations in this region are early adoptors of the data centre virtualization technology. Also the presence of key market players in this region such as VMware, Microsoft, AWS, Citrix Systems

Segmental Analysis:

Data Centre Virtualization Market Segment Analysis – By Type: The market segment by type into Advisory & Implementation Services, Optimization Services, Managed Services, Technical Support Services, Type 1 Hypervisor, Type 2 Hypervisor, Host Machine, Guest Machine, Para virtualization Tools and Others. The optimization segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026. Optimization services help organizations to plan, build and manage data centre facilities. These services also assist organizations to enhance operational efficiency and performance as well as improve network security. Advisory & implementation services help enterprises transform their data centres to become more agile and cost efficient which requires advisory and implementation services. Such advantages associated with optimization services are expected to drive the growth of this segment.

Data Centre Virtualization Market Segment Analysis – By Industry Vertical: The market segment by industry vertical into IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Education, Retail & SCM, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, Automotive and Others. The healthcare segment is the leading segment of all the segments in terms of revenue. Healthcare organizations have moved to data centers and cloud services to manage and process the of growing data. The lower deployment costs and increased flexibility of virtualization strategies support rapid infrastructure growth as entities expand their IT capabilities to meet higher demands for users. It provides cutback on infrastructure costs while providing a more advanced, secure environment.

Data Centre Virtualization Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: Data Centre Virtualization Market by geography has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South-America and RoW. North-America is expected to dominate the Data Centre Virtualization Market due to as organizations in this region are early adoptors of the data centre virtualization technology. Additionally, the presence of key market players in this region such as VMware, Microsoft, AWS, Citrix Systems are the key factors to drive the market growth. Also this region is experiencing very high cloud adoption and cloud service providers are expanding and improving their infrastructure by virtualization services.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Data Centre Virtualization industry are:

1. VMware Inc

2. Microsoft

3. Citrix Systems Inc.

4. Fujitsu

5. Radiant Communications Corp

