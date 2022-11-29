iTechArt Group Opens its First Lithuanian Office

After opening the Vilnius office, iTechArt has been focused on growing its team, hoping to increase the total headcount in Lithuania to 150 by the end of 2022. To make its ambitious plan to scale its Lithuanian tech center a reality, the company is currently scouting for talent with a wide range of technical skills: back-end (.NET, NodeJS), front-end (React, Angular, Vue), DevOps (Azure, AWS, GCP), AEM, e-commerce (Magento, Shopify), Native iOS and Android development, Python/Django, PHP, Ruby, data engineering, data science, manual QA, and test automation QA specialists, as well as HR and managerial staff.

iTechArt also plans to launch Students’ Lab – a program which enrollment has already started and that offers courses and internships to students and young professionals. The three-month-long trainings will take place at the company office where each intern will be paired with an experienced mentor to facilitate the acquisition of practical development experience. The company is hoping to partner with Lithuania universities to bring exciting opportunities and projects to the country’s brightest minds.

Elijus Čivilis, General Manager at Invest Lithuania, celebrated the company’s move and said it was due, in part, to Lithuania’s proactive approach to attracting foreign capital and talent. “We couldn’t be more pleased with having such a major global player come to Lithuania who is set to become significant contributor to the development of local tech ecosystem. This speaks to the company’s long-term success and our efforts over the years to make Lithuania more attractive to innovators and disruptors, which are now paying off.”

About iTechArt

For over 15 years, iTechArt has been an industry-leading software development partner to 500+ fast-growing companies and startups worldwide on cutting-edge tech across industries. Headquartered in New York with 20+ offices and 3,500+ developers worldwide, iTechArt equips companies with dedicated engineering teams and helps scale from Series A to unicorn status — contributing to $13B+ in acquisitions and 20+ IPOs. The company has also been ranked consecutively on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list since 2018, Financial Times America’s Fastest Growing Companies list since 2021, and many more.