Global Feed Yeast Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Feed Yeast Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Feed Yeast Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the feed yeast market size is expected to grow from $2.65 billion in 2021 to $2.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.50%. As per TBRC’s feed yeast market research the market size is expected to reach $3.96 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.50%. Increased industrialized livestock production is expected to propel the growth of the feed yeast market.

The feed yeast global market consists of sales of feed yeast by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a by-product of alcoholic beverages and the fermentation industry. It is produced by reproducing yeast fungus on various substrates. The colour of feed yeast ranges from pale yellow to light grey, and the smell is typical of yeast.

Global Feed Yeast Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend in the feed yeast market. Wood-to-food technology is emerging in the market. It refers to making the protein component using the wood-derived medium in fermentation and final downstream processing to achieve the desired characteristics as a workable substitute for the plant and animal protein sources currently employed.

Global Feed Yeast Market Segments

The global feed yeast market is segmented:

By Type: Probiotic Yeast, Brewer’s Yeast, Specialty Yeast, Yeast Derivatives

By Genus: Saccharomyces spp, Kluyveromyces spp, Others

By Form: Fresh, Instant, Dry

By Animal Type: Ruminants, Poultry, Swine

By Geography: The global feed yeast market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Feed Yeast Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides feed yeast global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global feed yeast market, feed yeast global market share, feed yeast global market segments and geographies, feed yeast global market players, feed yeast market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The feed yeast global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Feed Yeast Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Associated British Foods PLC, Archer Daniels Midland, Alltech Inc, Cargill Incorporated, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., Chr. Hansen, Lesaffre, Novus International, Lallemand Inc, Leiber GmbH, Bio Sunkeen Co, Zilor, FADA Yeast, Wester Yeast Company, Titan Biotech and Oriental Yeast India Pvt.Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

