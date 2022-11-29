Alchemy Cleaning deploys SmartTask to keep customers happy and staff safe

Alchemy Cleaning Services

Over 100 staff rely on mobile workforce solution to improve round-the-clock operations, transform auditing and create new opportunities for business improvement

HIGH WYCOMBE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartTask, a UK-based developer of cloud workforce management solutions, has announced that Bristol-based Alchemy Commercial Cleaning specialists have deployed SmartTask software to remotely manage staff on and off site. Over 100 staff now trust SmartTask’s Proof of Attendance, rostering, reporting and electronic forms capabilities to keep customers happy and staff safe. Additionally, SmartTask has become an intrinsic part of Alchemy’s auditing process, ensuring the highest levels of customer service.

With a growing workforce and more than 50 client sites, Alchemy needed a more efficient way to monitor the whereabouts of staff to protect lone workers and demonstrate adherence to agreed client service agreements.

Alchemy selected SmartTask workforce management software to manage all aspects of staff working hours, from automating the design of rosters and shifts to meet client requirements, to monitoring staff clocking on and off, through to welfare calls. Alchemy chose SmartTask for its impeccable industry reputation, for its proven mobile capabilities and for its strong reporting capabilities.

Karen Bennett, Operations Manager at Alchemy Commercial Cleaning Specialists commented, “SmartTask is a blessing, allowing us to monitor our staff in a very positive way. They see the value it brings to ensuring they are protected and get the support they need at all times. The system is also fundamental to increasing customer loyalty, giving us the real-time knowledge we need to manage client expectations every step of the way and ensure their service levels are being met. Quite simply, SmartTask makes our lives easier and we have far greater control – it’s an absolute godsend!”

Alchemy’s extremely busy operations centre uses SmartTask to build fast and efficient rosters as well as track where the cleaners are, at which client site they are working, and at what time they leave. Instances of lateness or sickness are also recorded in the system. All staff are encouraged to clock in and out: drivers use the SmartTask App on their mobile phones while cleaning staff log into the system using the telephone on the customer’s premises every time they arrive and leave.

Having a 360-degree real-time view of operations and a clear audit trail are invaluable. Alchemy is able to communicate more effectively with customers as events happen throughout the day and demonstrate adherence to service levels. Meanwhile, the exact time that cleaners work is automatically recorded in the SmartTask system. This information can easily be downloaded into reports and passed to the payroll department to ensure staff are always paid for the correct number of hours.

Alchemy offers an out-of-hours service when there is often a small number of cleaners working together or even alone making them particularly vulnerable. The SmartTask system is hugely beneficial to protecting staff and lone workers late at night as it can be configured to automatically alert the operations centre of untoward occurrences, for example, if a cleaner is late. This helps to trigger essential welfare calls in a timely manner.

Paul Ridden CEO of SmartTask added, “Our objective is to design software that enables dynamic, growing organisations such as Alchemy to gain complete control of their operations on the move and around the clock. The transparency of our solution builds trust with staff and customers alike vastly improving communications and collaboration all round. What is more, our advanced reporting capabilities provide a valuable self-monitoring tool, helping businesses to track their progress against KPIs while demonstrating to clients that the highest levels of service are delivered at all times.”