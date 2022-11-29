Submit Release
Contessa Gallery Breaks All Art Miami Records

Jorge Jiménez Deredia, El Alquimista Marble Sculpture

Jorge Jiménez Deredia, "El Alquimista," Marble Sculpture

Alexi Torres, The Game of Life - Original Oil on Canvas

Alexi Torres, "The Game of Life" 2022, Original Oil on Canvas

Hijack Art Miami 2022 Contessa Gallery Booth 540

Hijack, Art Miami 2022 | BOOTH 540 | CONTESSA GALLERY

Contessa Gallery Owner/CEO Steve Hartman Introduces 3 High Profile and Unique Artist Projects to Debut at Art Miami

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contessa Gallery Announces Major Partnership and Representation of Artist Jorge Jiménez Deredia, Debut of Alexi Torres Wish Series: Love Is In The Air Sculpture and Game of Life Series: A Nod to FIFA World Cup, and an immersive art experience by world renowned artist Hijack, at Art Miami Fair

CONTESSA GALLERY Owner/CEO Steve Hartman today introduced 3 high profile and unique artist projects to debut at Art Miami 2022:

JORGE JIMENEZ DEREDIA “A Bridge of Light” exhibition of 14 monumental works free to the public at Maurice A. Ferre Park sponsored by the City of Miami, The Bayfront Management Trust and the Museum of Cuban Diaspora through March 31, 2023. Contessa Gallery will offer smaller-sized sculptures at Art Miami. Booth AM542.

ALEXI TORRES debuts Wish Series: Love Is In The Air, the artist’s first-ever bronze sculpture and Game of Life Series, a nod to FIFA World Cup. Booth AM543.

World-renowned artist HIJACK designs a museum-level immersive art experience for Art Miami visitors. Booth 540.

Contact For Sales Inquiries:
Steve Hartman
Owner/CEO, Contessa Gallery
Email: Steve@ContessaGallery.com
+1 (216) 956-2825

Contact For Media Inquiries:
Sharon Phair
Director, Contessa Gallery
Email: Sharon.Phair@ContessaGallery.com

Steve Hartman
Contessa Gallery, Owner/CEO
+1 216-956-2825
Steve@ContessaGallery.com
Hijack Immersive Exhibition | Art Miami | Booth 540

Contessa Gallery Breaks All Art Miami Records

