Global E-Commerce Logistics Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints

E-Commerce Logistics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "E-Commerce Logistics Global Market Report 2022”, the e-commerce logistics market is predicted to reach a value of $568.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The e-commerce logistics market is expected to grow to $1163.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.6%. The growth of digital technology is expected to propel the growth of the e-commerce logistics market going forward.

E-Commerce Logistics Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the E-commerce logistics market. Major companies are integrating novel technologies such as Blockchain, automation, and patented technologies to provide insights, increase consumer experience, and secure operations. Blockchain and automation technologies decrease the cost and time for delivery. For instance, in June 2021, Whitebox, a US-based brand-focused e-commerce management platform, launched Omnifi, a business intelligence technology. The patented solution addresses the issue of fragmented data across sales channels by bringing together marketing, sales, and logistics. Omnifi is the first solution of its type to provide brands and retailers with a unified view of their customers across digital channels, resulting in a single source for all of their e-commerce demands.

Overview Of The E-Commerce Logistics Market

The e-commerce logistics market consists of sales of e-commerce logistics services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to deliver products to online businesses or customers. E-commerce logistics refers to the process of providing shipping services to online businesses, and it involves inventory management, warehousing, packaging, labeling, billing, shipping, payment collection, return, and exchange of delivered products.

E-Commerce Logistics Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Service Type: Transportation, Warehousing, Value-Added Services

• By Operational Area: Domestic, International

• By Delivery Type: Standard Delivery, Same-Day Delivery

• By Category: Apparels and Lifestyle, Automotive, Books and Periodicals, Engineering, FMCG and Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Hi-Tech, Other Categories

• By End-User: B2B, B2C

• By Geography: The global e-commerce logistics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as DHL International GmbH, Aramex International, FedEx Corporation, S.F. Express Co Ltd, Ceva Holdings LLC, United Parcel Service Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Clipper Logistics Plc., Deutsche Post AG, Gati Limited, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Kerry Logistics Network

E-Commerce Logistics Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth e-commerce logistics global market research. The market report analyzes e-commerce logistics global market size, e-commerce logistics global market growth drivers, e-commerce logistics market segments, e-commerce logistics market trends, e-commerce logistics global market major players, e-commerce logistics global market growth across geographies, and e-commerce logistics market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

