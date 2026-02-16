White Wine Market to Reach USD Billion by 2030 Amid Innovation and Rising Global Consumption

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's White Wine Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $44.59 billion in 2025 to $47.12 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global white wine market has been witnessing impressive growth in recent years, driven by changing consumer preferences and expanding distribution channels. As interest in wine culture continues to spread, the market is set to experience further development in the near future. Below is an overview of the market size, growth drivers, regional dynamics, and key factors shaping the white wine industry.

Projected Market Size and Expansion of the White Wine Market

The white wine market growth has shown strong growth, increasing from $44.59 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $47.12 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This upward trend during the historic period is largely influenced by the rising global enthusiasm for wine, especially a growing preference for white wine in warmer climates. Additionally, the expansion of modern retail channels, higher disposable incomes in developed countries, and the stronghold of traditional wine-producing regions have contributed significantly to this growth.

Looking ahead, the white wine market is expected to continue expanding robustly, reaching $59.44 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.0%. The forecast period’s growth is supported by a surge in demand for sustainable and organic wines, the increasing popularity of online alcohol retail platforms, and a growing consumer interest in experiential wine consumption. Furthermore, the rising consumption of premium wines in emerging markets, along with innovative packaging and branding, are key factors driving the market forward. Noteworthy trends include the premiumization of white wine products, a growing market for low-alcohol varieties, expansion in organic and sustainable production, the rise of regional and craft wines, and the increasing use of direct-to-consumer sales strategies.

Defining White Wine’s Characteristics and Alcohol Content

White wine is typically a pale-yellow colored wine made by fermenting the juice of green, yellow, or black grapes without their skins. Its alcohol content usually averages around 10% ABV (alcohol by volume), though it can range from as low as 5% to as high as 14% ABV. This light hue and moderate alcohol level contribute to its popularity among diverse consumer groups.

Factors Encouraging Growth in the White Wine Market

The growing consumption of wine is a major factor propelling the white wine market’s expansion. Wine is an alcoholic beverage produced through the fermentation of grape juice, where grapes are crushed to release their sweet liquid that transforms into alcohol. Among the various types of wine, red and white wines dominate global preferences. The rise in wine consumption is influenced by its flavor appeal, cultural significance, and enhanced accessibility in today’s digital environment.

For example, data from July 2024 by Agile Media Ltd, a UK-based publisher, showed that sales of English and Welsh wine reached 8.8 million bottles in 2023. This growth coincided with the registration of 87 new vineyards and an increase in the number of wineries from 209 to 221, demonstrating the expanding local wine culture. Such developments underline the increasing acceptance and consumption of wine, supporting the white wine market’s growth trajectory.

Europe’s Dominant Position in the White Wine Market by 2026

In 2025, Europe held the largest share of the white wine market globally. The market report encompasses key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, Europe remains the leading region, reflecting its deep-rooted wine traditions and strong consumer base.

