North America & Asia Pacific UV-C Led Market Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Forecast Analysis to 2030
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market revenue was US$ 202.4 Mn in 2021 and the market is forecast to reach US$ 14,077 Mn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 60.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Based on the volume, the market is growing at a CAGR of 58.9% over the forecast period.
A UV-C LED is a type of LED that produces ultraviolet light with a wavelength of 100–280 nm. UVC LEDs have many advantages over conventional mercury lights, such as they can be turned on/ off quickly and without a time restriction, extract heat in a targeted manner, use less energy, and are durable. As a result, ultraviolet LEDs are used in various industries, including polymer curing, water treatment, communications, optical data storage, and biological agent detection.
Factors Affecting Market Growth
The main factors driving North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LEDs include the rising usage of environmentally friendly UV-C LEDs, increased use of UV curing systems, and improved performance compared to other sources. For instance, the Clean Air Act section 183(e), which limits the use of items that produce more than 80% of the VOC emission, has been approved by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Government authorities' strict rules have affected consumer preference for UV curing coating over conventional coating solutions, which is boosting the market.
In addition, the market for UV-C LEDs in North America and Asia Pacific has potential growth opportunities due to the increasing use of aluminum nitride technology. For instance, newly created ultraviolet LEDs from Silanna UV are prepared to usher in a new era of nitrate sensing applications, offering safer, cleaner, and nitrate-free drinking water. The SF1 family of LEDs from Silanna makes use of the business's patented short-period superlattice (SPSL) technology, which offers the best performance and power output in the difficult 230nm–260nm UV range (Far UV-C and Deep UV-C).
Air Motion Systems, Dynmax Corporation, CorpHanovia Limited, Excelitas Technologies, American Ultravoilet, Inc., Heraeus Noblelight, America LLCIST METZ, Nordson Corporation, Jenton International Ltd., and Phoseon Technology are some significant UV curing system users in North America and Asia Pacific.
However, the high UVC LED installation and investment expenses restrain market expansion throughout the anticipated time frame.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
COVID-19 has raised people's awareness of the importance of disinfection. Thus, it has resulted in a rise in the adoption of chemical-free, safe UV-C solutions that can efficiently eliminate hazardous germs. Products with UVC light integration for disinfection are growing in popularity as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect people globally. Applications for UVC light boxes, light-embedded robots, and other portable disinfecting items include upper-room UVC disinfection combined with air cleaners or illumination. It has been widely employed, mainly in hospitals and water purification systems. It is now also a powerful tool in the battle against COVID-19. Due to its capacity to interact with the RNA and DNA molecules in COVID-19, UV light proves to be more efficient against COVID-19, rendering the virus inactive and thus non-infectious. Moreover, the application of UV-C light can be a powerful tool against COVID-19 with the right positioning, shielding, and safety measures. Thus, during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, the demand for the UV-C LED market increased.
Segmentation Overview
In 2021, on the basis of application, the water treatment segment acquired a share of about 61% of the market, and the segment is likely to rise to a share of 64% by 2030. This is due to the high demand for reusable and clean water in order to attain sustainability and conserve the surroundings. On the other hand, the hospital sanitization segment is likely to have the highest growth rate of 62.2% during the analysis period due to the rising awareness of health and hygiene among people after COVID-19, which boosted the market demand in the hospital sector.
In 2021, on the basis of channel mode, the NLOS (Non-Line of Sight) model segment had a leading position in the North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED industry as it delivers stronger signals and higher throughput.
In 2021, on the basis of UVC light sources, the DUV LED segment dominated the North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED industry since deep ultra-violet (DUV) light emitting diodes (LED) are likely to become the next generation of UV sources due to their features such as low consumption, compactness, and long lifespan. On the other hand, the DUV gas discharge lamp segment is likely to rise at a CAGR of 56.1% from 2022 to 2030.
In 2021, based on end-user, the healthcare segment held a significant share in North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED industry owing to the increasing disposable income, rising lifestyle disease, health awareness, and growing access to insurance. On the other hand, the research segment is likely to consume about 280.15 million units of UVC LEDs by 2030 due to the growing number of research activities for the development of UV-C LEDs in various sectors.
On the basis of country, the U.S. recorded a significant share in the North America market due to the growing number of major UVC LED suppliers in the U.S. On the other hand, Mexico is likely to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecast. However, the Asia Pacific region is likely to record a compound annual growth rate of 67.9% due to the rising demand for UVC LEDs for scientific research in developing countries such as India and South Korea.
Competitors Landscape
The prominent competitors in North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED market are:
Crystal IS
Heraeus Holding
Halma plc
HexaTech, Inc.
Hönle Group
Honle UV America Inc.
LG Electronics Inc.
MEAN WELL
Nichia Corporation
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Sensor Electronic Technology, Inc.
Seoul Viosys
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market segmentation focuses on Application, Channel Mode, UVC Light Source, End-User, and Region.
By Application Segment
Germicidal Purification
Air Treatment
Water Treatment
Surface Sterilization
Hospital Sanitization
Biological Agent Detection
Optical Data Storage
Communication
Polymer Curing
By Channel Mode Segment
NLOS model (Non-Line of Sight)
LOS model (Line of Sight)
By UVC Light Source Segment
DUV LED
DUV laser
DUV gas discharge lamp
By End User Segment
Healthcare
Research
Industrial
Residential
Others
By Region Segment
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
