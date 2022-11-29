Bleaching Clay Market size is forecast to reach US$1.7 billion in 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

bleaching clay market size is forecast to reach US$1.7 billion in 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bleaching clay market size is forecast to reach US$1.7 billion in 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2027. The increasing consumption of vegetable oils and increasing use of biofuel as a sustainable energy resource are some of the key factors expected to drive the market’s growth in the forecast period. Bentonite is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the bleaching clay market as it is widely used in activated clay manufacturing. Bentonite consists of montmorillonite which comes with properties like robust adsorption. Other raw materials like attapulgite and sepiolite will witness significant demand in the target market. Activated clay is poised to drive the market’s growth owing to its high demand for refining edible oils. The refining of edible oil is projected to contribute to the market’s growth in the forecast period owing to its higher consumption. The refining of mineral oil is expected to drive the market’s growth significantly in the forecast period due to its increasing applications in the production of thermic fluid, various lubricants, food preparation, etc. However, the strict guidelines regarding oil production and refinement might hinder the market’s growth in the forecast period.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Bleaching Clay market highlights the following areas -

1. Bentonite is dominating the bleaching clay market globally. It is widely used in activated clay owing to its superior deacidifying, discoloring, and effective removal of impurities from oils. The May 2020 journal titled “Low-Cost Investment with High Quality Performance” by Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute (MDPI) confirms that bentonite bleaching clay is primarily used for refining vegetable oils owing to its excellent properties.

2. Activated clay’s demand is anticipated to grow in the bleaching clay market in the forecast period. This clay is widely used in the refining of vegetable oils, mineral oils, industrial oils, etc. According to the June 2021 journal titled “The Effect of Bentonite Concentration and Contact Time” by The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) states that activated bleaching clay is the most common adsorbent process for the bleaching of vegetable oil which is an important step in the process of oil refining.

3. The Asia Pacific region is dominating the bleaching clay market and the dominance is expected to be there in the forecast period owing to the increasing consumption of vegetable oil in the region. According to the Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC), the per capita edible vegetable oil consumption in China has jumped to 9.8 kg in 2019 which was 7.7 kg in 1996.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Bleaching Clay Market - By Raw Material : Bentonite dominated the bleaching clay market’s raw material segment in 2021. Bentonite is commonly used in bleaching clay, especially activated bleaching clay for refining vegetable oils, mineral oils, animal fats, etc. Apart from refining, Bentonite is also used for decolor edible and non-edible oils. Bentonite consists of a clay mineral called montmorillonite which possesses excellent adsorption quality.

2. Bleaching Clay Market - By Product Type : It has been one of the most widely used bleaching clay types in the refining process as it effectively removes impurities and improves oil flavor. Massive research and development are taking place with the implementation of activated clay to enhance the refining processes.

3. Bleaching Clay Market - By Application : Refining edible oil dominated the bleaching clay market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period. This application segment is expected to drive the bleaching clay market’s growth in the forecast period owing to the massive consumption of edible oils globally. Vegetable oils like soybean, rapeseed, palm, etc., contain impurities when extracted and that needs to be removed to get a high-quality product. Raw materials like bentonite which consists of montmorillonite get a good scope for getting used in these oil refining processes.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Bleaching Clay industry are:

1. Clariant

2. Oil Dri Corporation of America

3. Refoil Earth Pvt. Ltd.

4. Musim Mas Holdings

5. AMC (UK) Ltd.

