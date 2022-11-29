Brendan Marble's newly released "Addicted to Christ: Prayers, Petitions, and Praises" is a unique devotional that pairs relevant scripture with personal poetry.

"Addicted to Christ: Prayers, Petitions, and Praises" from Christian Faith Publishing author Brendan Marble is an encouraging resource for recharging one's sense of faith through dedicating thirty-one days to studying relevant scripture and reflecting on thoughtful personal writings.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Addicted to Christ: Prayers, Petitions, and Praises": a potent reminder of God's saving grace. "Addicted to Christ: Prayers, Petitions, and Praises" is the creation of published author Brendan Marble.

Marble shares, "Author and founder of Oilfield Evangelist Ministry, Brendan Marble was a twelve-year drug addict who had a life-changing experience in August of 2013. Arrested for drugs and facing felony charges, he came face-to-face with the risen Lord Jesus Christ. Brendan cried out to God, who he really didn't know existed, and his life was changed forever.

"Delivering him from a life of drugs, deception, and darkness, God called this broken man to be an evangelist for the truth to a lost and dying world. In this thirty-one-day Bible-centered devotional, Brendan Marble challenges and encourages Christians to live a life of greater love and devotion to the one true God, Jesus Christ.

"In Addicted to Christ: Prayers, Petitions, and Praises, Brendan Marble pours out his heart to God with prayers and petitions through the beauty of poetry with an emphasis on praise, worship, and a desire to be more Christlike and God-glorifying. No longer addicted to the drugs that nearly destroyed his life, he is now addicted to the One who saved his life and prays you, too, will be addicted to Christ."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brendan Marble's new book is inspired by the author's personal journey and offers readers a deeply personal faith experience.

Marble shares in hopes of reaching others who seek to bring glory and honor to Christ.

Consumers can purchase "Addicted to Christ: Prayers, Petitions, and Praises" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Addicted to Christ: Prayers, Petitions, and Praises," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing