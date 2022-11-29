Singapore Data Center Colocation Market to Grow at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2022 to 2027
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore Data Center Colocation Market is forecast to record a rise in its revenue from US$ 1,543.9 Mn in 2021 to US$ 3,586.2 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.
A colocation data center, sometimes known as a "colo," is a sizable data center structure where third parties can rent rack space for their network equipment or servers. This is a highly popular service used by companies that might not have the funds necessary to run their own data center but yet want to reap the benefits as it is less expensive, so smaller businesses with fewer IT resources frequently select this option over creating their own data center.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Among the major factors driving the Singapore data center market are the growth of a data center park in Singapore and the adoption of green data center standards. Data centers (DCs) need a tremendous amount of energy; in a typical DC in Singapore, power costs more than half of all operational costs, which contributes to market growth. The Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore has collaborated with other governmental organizations and businesses to produce a Singapore Standard for Green data center, which will assist reduce the energy consumption and operating costs of DCs and increase their competitiveness. Based on the ISO 50001 standard for energy management, this standard is specifically tailored for the data center in Singapore.
With the construction of a Data Center Park, which will attract multi-national companies and firms to establish their headquarters and premier data center operations here, Singapore also aims to boost its status as an economic powerhouse. As a result, this factor fuels the industry growth throughout the analysis period. Singapore has been a successful data center hub in addition to being a successful corporate hub. Singapore is a favorite location for businesses worldwide to keep their data center because of its proximity to South Asia and South-East Asia. Singapore-based data centers, clouds, or servers can provide consumers in such areas with lower latency services quickly.
On the other hand, the dissimilarities concerning data recovery, storage, and security management may impede the industry's growth.
Segmentation Summary
In 2021, on the basis of components, the colocation data centers acquired a market share of 70% owing to the advantages of colocation data centers, such as less technical staff, scalability, less price, reliability, etc. In addition, in the colocation data centers segment, the electrical systems segment experienced a growth of approximately 12.6%. Additionally, in the IT systems segment, the servers segment will reach a valuation of approx US$ 263.4 million by 2027.
In 2021, on the basis of data center type, the tier 1 type dominated the Singapore data center colocation industry owing to the growing demand for share servers from large corporations and small & medium companies. On the other hand, Tier 3 & 4 segments will grow at the highest CAGR of 16.6% from 2022 to 2027.
In 2021, on the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprise segment accounted for a significant Singapore data center colocation industry share. On the other hand, the small & medium enterprises segment will exhibit the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period. Due to its cost-effectiveness, smaller firms with fixed IT resources choose this option over building a data center.
In 2021, on the basis of the end-use industry, the IT & telecom industry had a leading position in the Singapore data center colocation industry and is likely to maintain its dominance from 2022 to 2027. However, the e-commerce segment is likely to project the highest annual growth rate over the prediction years. Due to the increasing trend of remote work locations, data center colocation is in high demand across all industries.
Leading Competitors
The leading companies in the Singapore data center colocation market are:
Equinix
CoreSite Realty
Lumen Technologies Singapore Pte. Ltd.
American Telephone & Telegraph, Inc.
Singtel
CenturyLink Technology Solutions
Rackspace Technology
Cyxtera Singapore
SunGuard Availability Services
Interxion Holding NV
Keppel
Other Prominent Players
Strategies Adopted by Key Players
In Nov 2022, Lumen Technologies, a major global provider of high-speed edge computing solutions and platforms released its Edge Bare Metal services for the APAC marketplace. This change demonstrates the company's continued commitment to edge infrastructure and services, supporting data-intensive applications and business innovations.
In Nov 2022, CoreSite, a prominent hybrid technology solution, provider stated that its software-defined networking platform, Open Cloud Exchange, will receive new product capabilities. Customers will be able to use direct cloud-to-cloud communication capabilities through the OCX as well as extra automated provisioning features needed to provision hybrid architectures within Google Cloud.
In Dec 2020, Equinix has expanded its network of data centers with the planned construction of its fifth Singapore data center, SG5. While the company's previous four data centers are dispersed across the country, SG5 will be situated at the Tanjong Kling data center park. Currently, the four data centers offer colocation space spanning more than 43,500 square meters.
In Jan 2019, CenturyLink established its first security operations center in Southeast Asia in Singapore to meet the expanding demand from businesses in the APAC to tackle cybersecurity hazards.
In April 2018, Core Site Realty Corporation purchased U.S. Colo, a California-based, carrier-neutral, network-dense colocation provider, for US$ 6.3 million, net of previously incurred legal costs.
Segmentation Outline
The global Singapore data center colocation market segmentation focuses on Components, Datacenter Type, Enterprise Size, and Industry.
By Component Segment
Colocation data centers
Electrical Systems
o UPS
o Generators
o PDUs
o Switches & Switchgears
o Other Electrical Components
HVAC Systems
o CRAC & CRAH
o Cooling Towers
o Chiller Units
o Other Components
IT Systems
o Servers
o Storage
o Network
General Construction
o Building Design & Development
o Installation & Commissioning
o Physical Security
o DCIM & BMS
o Facility Management Services
Colocation datacenter Services
Retail Colocation
o 1U-10U
o Quarter rack
o Half rack
o Full rack
Wholesale Colocation
By Datacenter Type Segment
Tier 1
Tier 2
Tier 3 & 4
By Enterprise Size Segment
SMEs
Large Enterprises
By Industry Segment
BFSI
Retail
E-commerce
IT & Telecom
Entertainment & Media
Healthcare
Automotive
Education
Transportation
Oil & Gas
Others
