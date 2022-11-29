Geneva Cruz talks about life as a single mom in the US in MomCenter's "Usapang Nanay" YouTube series
It will take patience, self-love, self-care and attention to be a good mom. This means, as moms, we also need to take care of ourselves so we can give our children the proper care they need”TAGUIG, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer and actress Geneva Cruz shared her motherhood journey with her son Heaven and daughter London on “Usapang Nanay,” a show produced by one of Gushcloud Philippines’ IP (intellectual properties), MomCenter. The show aims to feature various motherhood and parenting styles to inspire, educate, and entertain fellow moms.
— Singer-actress Geneva Cruz
ON BEING A SINGLE MOM
It was during her solo career in the 90s when she met Paco, her then husband and the father of her first son, Heaven. She admits that during that time, getting pregnant at such an early age - not to mention out of wedlock - was a big deal especially for the older, more conservative generation. This led to Geneva and Paco getting married unexpectedly in 1995 at the age of 19 and 24, respectively. They got annulled in 2001, but Geneva always considered giving birth to her son as a blessing rather than a mistake. Eight years after Heaven was born, Geneva was blessed with her second child, London.
LIFE IN THE US
In 2014, Geneva originally planned to give birth to her daughter London in the US, stay there for a while, then go home. But she realized that it would be the perfect time for her to be present for her eldest, Heaven. Geneva ended up staying in the US for six years as Heaven asked her to.
To support her family, Geneva got a nine-to-five job in Sales and Marketing at the medical spa she was endorsing. In the US, she had a daily routine that she was not really used to doing here in the Philippines. She would wake up at 5 a.m. from Monday to Saturday, to prepare her kids and herself for work, and to be at work right before 9 a.m. Once her 5 p.m. shift ends, she would come home to make dinner and bond with her kids again. This was her life in the US for three and a half years; she did this while still being on top of her career as a singer. Although it was hard, she found it fulfilling and rewarding to be a full-time single mom to both her kids.
TIPS FOR FELLOW SINGLE MOMS
In the segments Mom Answers and Mom to Mom, Geneva answered questions from fellow moms and gave tips to those who are still navigating through the same journey.
“Hindi magiging madali ang lahat, it will take patience, self-love, self-care and attention para maging isang maayos na ina. Ibig sabihin, kailangan din natin alagaan ang ating sarili para maalagaan natin ang ating mga anak nang maayos,” said Cruz.
(“Everything won’t be easy. It will take patience, self-love, self-care and attention to be a good mom. This means, as moms, we also need to take care of ourselves so we can give our children the proper care they need.”)
“Momcenter aims to make every mom feel represented. By featuring different stories of our guest moms, to tackle hot topics like gentle parenting, single parenting, and homeschooling, our viewers can learn, be better informed and get inspired. At the end of the day, we want every mother to feel less alone in their motherhood journey.” said Jamie Paraso, Country Director of Gushcloud Philippines.
You can watch Geneva Cruz’s episodes of Usapang Nanay on MomCenter’s YouTube Channel. Like and subscribe/follow MomCenter’s Facebook and Instagram for more updates.
