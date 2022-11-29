KnitPro International Is now Great Place to Work Certified
KnitPro International has been Great Place to Work® Certified™ in India.NOVATO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KnitPro International has been Great Place to Work® Certified™ in India from November 2022 to November 2023. KnitPro is proud to be an inclusive company that supports the rights of all its workers and contributes to the healthcare and education of their families. A strong advocate of women’s fair wage employment, the family-owned company is in an eco-compliant facility in Jaipur, India.
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.
In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work for all.
The Institute’s research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a great place to work for all and role models being For All Leaders.
Learn more at https://www.greatplacetowork.in/ and on LinkedIn, and Instagram.
