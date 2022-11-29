Shop with Local Artisans at 390Social Holiday Market in Brooklyn

It will be the 2nd edition of the popular format featuring a rotating lineup of local vendors, after its success in 2021.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The second annual 390 Social Holiday market is back, co-produced with Flaco Coquito , at Park Slope, Brooklyn.The 390 Social Holiday Market features a rotating lineup of local vendors with unique offerings. On December 4, 17 & 18, the 390 Social Holiday Market will be open from 10 am-4 pm, and December 14th is our night market from 5 pm-10 pm.The market will feature an array of chefs, artists, artisans, clothing and jewelry designers. The Holiday season is the perfect time to support local and small businesses, which is the market's mission statement.The Holiday Market is produced by a group of small businesses, BIPOC and female-led. Owners of 390 Social, Parkslope Restaurants Chela and Bar Crudo; The Mana Hospitality group and Cynthia Sepulveda, founder of Flaco Coquito partnered in 2021 and co-founded the market at 390 Social.“Let’s shop locally. We have put together an amazing lineup of vendors to display their craftsmanship, come taste Coquito while you shop and support local vendors,” says Cynthia SepulvedaVendor Highlights:- Mindful Living with Zwas founded in 2019 by Reiki Master and professional writer, Zayda Rivera. The mission is to support people, who are seeking a deeper connection with the Divine, and who want to heal from past traumas to live their best lives. Through private sessions, group healing circles, workshops, and certification courses, Zayda works closely with people along their healing journey. To date, Zayda has attuned nearly 100 Reiki Practitioners, who are predominantly women of color.Additionally, Zayda is an intuitive tarot reader, yoga teacher, Zumba instructor, meditation guide, and spiritual counselor. She also writes astrology and spirituality content for various publications. visit Mindful Living with Z at www.zaydarivera.com - Shalana Essentialsis a black-owned business founded in 2020. We are committed toproviding quality, full-spectrum CBD-infused skin care in every bottle, including the finestall-natural ingredients. www.yourshalanaessentials.com - SIII Cosmetics LLC is a NYC based, Latina owned, and operated. SIII Cosmetics is 100% vegan and cruelty free. Join me on this journey to not only help our planet but to also feel beautiful wherever we go, one sustainable beauty product at a time. www.siiicosmetics.com - Brazilian Babe Hot Saucesmall batch goodness with flavors from Brazil, our Motherland. Handcrafted by New Jersey's own Olive (better known as DJ No Requests ), Brazilian babe Hot Sauce will transport you to a feeling you won't get anywhere else! www.brazilianbabehotsauce.com