Report: Approval Rates for Disability Benefits Remain Consistently Low

A mustachioed man in a baseball cap looks out from the cab of an agricultural vehicle. Most people get denied when they apply for Social Security Disability. Disability lawyers help.

Most people get denied when they apply for Social Security Disability. Lawyers like those at Lachman & Gorton in New York help with these cases.

People with serious health problems that force them to stop working may find it difficult to win financial help from Social Security Disability benefits.

ENDICOTT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When health problems sideline someone from the workforce before retirement age, a setback that can easily lead to financial ruin, they can seek assistance in the form of Social Security Disability (SSD) benefits.

But the latest numbers from the Social Security Administration (SSA), released in an annual report in October, show that receiving this kind of economic lifeline is far from guaranteed.

Only 21 percent of people who apply for SSD benefits are approved on their first attempt, according to a 10-year running average. And only 31 percent win benefits after exhausting their options to appeal denials of benefits.

(Source: https://www.ssa.gov/policy/docs/statcomps/di_asr/2021/di_asr21.pdf)

As the government aims to prevent people with invalid claims from winning benefits, it applies thousands of rules to the process of applying for Social Security Disability. It requires claimants to submit extensive information and medical evidence.

The process even includes going before special disability judges in hearings to determine whether to grant someone’s appeal.

Disability lawyers who focus on helping people with these cases say people often make mistakes in their disability claims. And people often give up if they aren’t approved quickly, likely contributing to the low rate of awards.

The Lachman & Gorton Law Office in Upstate New York is among the firms that help people with SSD. The disability lawyers there see all the ways people get denied and discouraged every day. Working with a disability attorney can improve people’s chances of successfully receiving benefits (Report: https://www.gao.gov/products/gao-18-37).

Ultimately, the SSA report showed that over 9.2 million people are receiving disability benefits. Payments to those beneficiaries total more than $11.9 billion a year. The economic relief takes the form of long-term, monthly checks.

But for those facing debilitating medical conditions and a looming financial crisis, getting a lawyer may be necessary to make it into the ranks of people who benefit from the program.

Under Social Security rules, applicants for disability benefits only pay a fee for a lawyer when they win benefits, and the fee amounts are capped.

Learn more about SSD from the Lachman & Gorton attorneys in New York.

Christie Antalek
Lachman & Gorton Law Office
+1 607-754-0500
email us here

