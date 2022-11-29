While Lobbying Congress for Weapons and Recognition Somaliland Jails Woman for Five Years for Converting to Christianity

A ruined Anglican Church in Hargeisa-Somaliland, and Musa Bihi Abdi, former military officer and current President of Somaliland.

Somaliland is trying to keep its persecution of Christians quiet as its lobbies Congress for U.S. funds, weapons, and recognization.

Christians in the Horn of Africa nation of Somaliland fear more executions and other persecution after a married couple was detained for evangelism.” — Somaliland Sun Article (Dated 10/17/2020)