CBP Officers Stop Thanksgiving Day Fentanyl and Methamphetamine Smuggling Attempt

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in El Paso, Texas intercepted 26 pounds of methamphetamine and three pounds of fentanyl in a single failed smuggling attempt.

“While many families were enjoying time together celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday, CBP officers were hard at work stopping dangerous drugs from entering our country,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio.

Multi-colored fentanyl seized in El Paso.

The interception occurred on Nov. 24, when CBP officers encountered a 43-year-old female Mexican citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. A CBP officer conducting primary inspections referred the woman for a secondary inspection of the vehicle. During the inspection, a CBP drug-sniffing dog alerted to the vehicle and an X-ray examination identified several anomalies. A thorough search by CBP officers resulted in the discovery of 26.6 pounds of methamphetamine and 3.2 pounds of multi-colored fentanyl pills concealed within the vehicle.

“This seizure is notable because it marks one of the first times CBP officers in El Paso have encountered the multi-colored rainbow fentanyl pills,” said Provencio.

The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP and the woman was processed for an expedited removal and returned to Mexico.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

