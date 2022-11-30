LUCA Japan Launches Beta Version of Alternative Investment Digital Platform for Japanese Users
LUCA Beta is launched for B2B partners and High Net Worth Individuals in Japan to access world class alternative investment opportunitiesTOKYO, JAPAN, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LUCA Japan (https://luca.inc), which aims to bridge the gap in alternative investing with a digital platform that enables investors to access and invest in world-class alternative investment funds, has launched a beta version of its digital platform "LUCA Beta" for Japanese users.
LUCA Beta was launched through a joint task force with our strategic partner, Xen Technologies. Localization of the platform has covered language and regulatory compliance.
LUCA Beta targets high-net-worth individuals (“HNWI”) who meet specific investor requirements, family offices, and wealth managers, including trust banks, securities firms, and Independent Financial Advisers (IFAs) that serve HNWI and smaller institutional investors. Access to the platform is subject to certain screening procedures set up by LUCA Japan.
LUCA Japan will continue sourcing world-class alternative investment funds and work with GPs to reach untapped Japanese HNWI and smaller institutional investors in this field. The covered strategies are private equity, venture capital, real assets and private credit. LUCA Japan will also work closely with Japanese GPs to support raise capital from investors outside of Japan.
LUCA Japan establishes feeder funds under the Special Business Activities for Qualified Institutional Investors. Through the next feeder fund, we plan to offer private debt fund that allow investments starting from around US$300,000.
Established in July 2021. Under the slogan "Bridging the gap in alternative investing," LUCA Japan intends to operate a one-stop digital platform to provide a wider range of investors with access to alternative funds such as private equity, venture capital, real estate, infrastructure, and private credit funds managed by top-quality asset managers, access to which has traditionally been limited to institutional investors. Under a strategic partnership agreement with Xen Technologies Pte. Ltd. (headquartered in Singapore), the company is building a platform for Japan and developing fund sourcing services.
