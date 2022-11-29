Earnpark Launches a Referral Campaign to Support the Open Release

Earnpark, a crypto investment platform, is launching a referral campaign to support the open release of the platform.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earnpark, a crypto investment platform operating since 2017 is launching a referral campaign after a successful public release in October with the help of an airdrop in which registered users got their free 30 USDT deposits.

Earnpark offers one of the highest yields on the market with the help of its strategies, the combination of which leads to reaching up to 30% APR.

There are four assets currently available for depositing:

$BTC with 20% APY

$USDT with 15% APY

$USDC with 15% APY

$ETH with % APY

Invite a friend and get 40 USDT reward plus 15% of a friend's daily payouts!

The rules of a campaign are simple:

- To activate the bonus, invite a new user to the Earnpark platform using your referral link. Once your friend makes their first deposit, you will get a 40 USDT bonus into your account;

- Maximum amount of bonus funds per client — 40 USDT;

- Referrer will earn 15% from every payout of their referral's earnings in addition to the initial bonus;

- Maximum amount of referrals by one referrer is not limited, however the bonus is given only for the first referral;

- Bonus is paid in the form of USDT and displayed in your Earnpark account;

- Bonus funds will be available for withdrawal after reaching the minimum withdrawal amount;

- If fraudulent activity with an account detected, Earnpark reserves the right to block the client’s account and cancel all bonus payments from the account - without prior notification and explanation;

- Maximum number of users to receive the bonus is 25. Once that number is reached the promo campaign automatically ends;

- The message "Invite a friend and get 40 USDT reward plus 15% of a friend's daily payouts!" on the home page will automatically be removed once the promotion expires.

Earnpark provides financial services for investors looking to earn interest using cryptocurrencies.

Earnpark is incorporated in London, United Kingdom and founded by the team ranking among the TOP 100 qualified liquidity providers for the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance .

The team generates hedged crypto yield through investment strategies for passive income at various user risk profiles. Their plan is to democratize the hedge fund market which is now not available to regular retail investors.

Earnpark is a liquidity provider that maximizes profitability by developing, automating, and algorithmizing its own strategies in the CeFi and DeFi markets.

Earnpark follows all the industry first-class practices for IT security checks, data protection, access rights, and data encryption. They are continuously elevating the bar for the security standards so that customers can sleep well.

Security is the most crucial part of every investment platform. Earnpark funds are managed via tokens spread across different addresses within Fireblocks vault infrastructure.

Each transaction goes through the multi-signature process, monitored by 3 team members.

The connection to the protocols is provided via WalletConnect, so that the private keys never leave the multisig and are not compromised anywhere.

2FA is used to confirm each login attempt, funds withdrawal, and other crucial account actions.

Digital assets work for you with Earnpark.

Start earning immediately at earnpark.com

