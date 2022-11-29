Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,673 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 308,904 in the last 365 days.

Body-Worn Camera Pilot Program Launches at Department of Correction 

BostonThe Massachusetts Department of Correction (DOC) Body-Worn Cameras (BWC) pilot program has launched and marks the first-time use of officer-worn body cameras within the Department. The initiative is taking place at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center (SBCC), a maximum-security facility and the DOC’s reception and diagnostic center for all newly incarcerated males.

During this pilot program, the DOC will assess three different BWC products to evaluate the operational and technical needs as well as BWC-related policies for the Department. Training on the BWC technology and policy began on October 25; Approximately 50 officers are wearing the devices as they perform their regular duties. The body-worn cameras augment the facility’s comprehensive network of existing stationary cameras.

The Executive Office of Public Safety and Security and the DOC began exploring the use of BWCs in 2021 as part of continued efforts to enhance operational systems, improve safety for inmates and correctional officers, and advance transparency and accountability.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to strengthening operational efficiency and enhancing transparency, the pilot program provides an important opportunity to evaluate this technology’s effective implementation within the Department,” said Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy. 

The BWC program aims to improve overall staff and inmate safety by increasing transparency inside DOC facilities, proactively mitigating assaultive or disruptive behavior, and creating a positive effect on interactions.

“We look forward to evaluating the BWC pilot program to determine appropriate next steps for our Department. The use of this advanced technology in correctional settings has been shown to improve safety, provide valuable documentation for evidentiary purposes, resolve officer-involved incidents, and offer a useful training tool for the Department and its officers,” said DOC Commissioner Carol Mici.

The Baker-Polito Administration will invest $1 million in a two-phase pilot program, with funding included in the Fiscal Year 2023 budget. The pilot’s first phase will concentrate on technology needs, including an overall assessment of the body-camera style most conducive to the environment and an analysis of the technology needed by a DOC facility to effectively administer the program. The pilot’s second phase will focus on operational implementation.

Over the next several months, a research team will evaluate the initial roll-out of the two-phased pilot program. Information related to evidence collection, records retention, storage requirements and other operational matters will be assessed for best practices. Researchers will also evaluate internal data and key metrics to determine the program’s effectiveness and facilitate evidence-based policy decisions regarding programmatic next steps.

###

You just read:

Body-Worn Camera Pilot Program Launches at Department of Correction 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.