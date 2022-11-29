Body-Worn Camera Pilot Program Launches at Department of Correction 

Boston — The Massachusetts Department of Correction (DOC) Body-Worn Cameras (BWC) pilot program has launched and marks the first-time use of officer-worn body cameras within the Department. The initiative is taking place at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center (SBCC), a maximum-security facility and the DOC’s reception and diagnostic center for all newly incarcerated males.

During this pilot program, the DOC will assess three different BWC products to evaluate the operational and technical needs as well as BWC-related policies for the Department. Training on the BWC technology and policy began on October 25; Approximately 50 officers are wearing the devices as they perform their regular duties. The body-worn cameras augment the facility’s comprehensive network of existing stationary cameras.

The Executive Office of Public Safety and Security and the DOC began exploring the use of BWCs in 2021 as part of continued efforts to enhance operational systems, improve safety for inmates and correctional officers, and advance transparency and accountability.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to strengthening operational efficiency and enhancing transparency, the pilot program provides an important opportunity to evaluate this technology’s effective implementation within the Department,” said Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy.

The BWC program aims to improve overall staff and inmate safety by increasing transparency inside DOC facilities, proactively mitigating assaultive or disruptive behavior, and creating a positive effect on interactions.

“We look forward to evaluating the BWC pilot program to determine appropriate next steps for our Department. The use of this advanced technology in correctional settings has been shown to improve safety, provide valuable documentation for evidentiary purposes, resolve officer-involved incidents, and offer a useful training tool for the Department and its officers,” said DOC Commissioner Carol Mici.

The Baker-Polito Administration will invest $1 million in a two-phase pilot program, with funding included in the Fiscal Year 2023 budget. The pilot’s first phase will concentrate on technology needs, including an overall assessment of the body-camera style most conducive to the environment and an analysis of the technology needed by a DOC facility to effectively administer the program. The pilot’s second phase will focus on operational implementation.

Over the next several months, a research team will evaluate the initial roll-out of the two-phased pilot program. Information related to evidence collection, records retention, storage requirements and other operational matters will be assessed for best practices. Researchers will also evaluate internal data and key metrics to determine the program’s effectiveness and facilitate evidence-based policy decisions regarding programmatic next steps.

