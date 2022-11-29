Submit Release
Management Events Expands into the United Kingdom and France

ME has expanded into the UK & France. It's Aurora Live network creates connections & opportunities with C-level executives and solution experts in the region.

HELSINKI, FINLAND, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Management Events, has expanded into the United Kingdom and France, opening our Aurora Live network to create connections and opportunities with C-level executives and solution experts in the region.

“We’ve been delighted to welcome the first members from UK and France to the growing Aurora Live network of business leaders. As the need of today’s leaders to benchmark future opportunities and challenges with like-minded people is evident, we believe we can serve the needs of CxOs by providing them with thought-leading content while facilitating networking across markets and sectors of business,” said Jenni Tolonen, Chief Executive Officer of Management Events.

Management Events is bringing over 20 years of its experience in business networking into the UK and France. Leveraging physical and virtual events and a growing B2B network, Management Events creates opportunities for business leaders and technology experts to come together to discuss business and tech trends and insights, make connections, and create lasting partnerships.

Management Events’ executive business network Aurora Live is a growing community of leading business influencers. C-level executives across the UK and France can now join over 6,000 senior leaders from the largest companies in Europe. This exclusive network will experience discussions with thought leaders, talks by international keynote speakers, exclusive social events, and engage with a network of peers and solution experts.

Launched in August 2021 in Finland, Aurora Live has expanded significantly across Europe. It now has over 6,000 members made up of business executives in countries including the Nordics, Benelux, DACH, UK, and France. In 2022 alone, Aurora Live has organized over 60 in-person networking events and 128 virtual events which have culminated in more than 12,000 one-to-one meetings.

“Our 2.5 years business model transformation from an event company to facilitating business communities is now complete. Thousands of CxO-level executives have recently joined our Aurora Live business network. We are thrilled to be entering the France and UK markets,” Chairman of the Board and founder, Olli Muurainen.

About Management Events

Management Events started out in 1994 as a business events company. It has since evolved into a rapidly growing networking platform matching business leaders with solution experts and offering access to year-round physical and virtual events with leading industry experts and inspiring speakers, discussing the latest trends and developments across various industries and markets. Today, Management Events operates in several countries and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland with offices across Europe including Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, and Sweden.

To learn more about Management Events, including its executive business network Aurora Live, visit https://managementevents.com

Andrea Adam
Management Events
andrea.adam@managementevents.com

