Terp Holiday Gift Guide 2022

Food and Drink
Whether you need a caffeine perk-up or wind-down relaxation after work, Terps offer plenty of options. April Rashad ’12 offers loose-leaf, artisan tea from Dwell Tea Co., as well as all the accoutrements for the best brew, while Sergio Malarin ’13 serves up unusual flavors with Wild Bay Kombucha, from ginger agave to blueberry dill. Enjoy spirits and canned cocktails from Tenth Ward Distilling Company, founded by Monica Pearce ’07; mix up a Moscow mule or a martini with Clutch Vodka from Terp basketball star Walt Williams ’92; or bring a bottle or two of Terrapin Pride Wine to your next gathering, launched by the University of Maryland Alumni Association in partnership with Dave Trebilcock ’89, MBA ’96, of GrapeSeed, a wine subscription service.

Transform a meal with Jammin’ Jerk, Turmeric Gold or Garlic Goodness from Chef Mu’min Huda ’05, winner of Food Network’s “Cutthroat Kitchen,” who has created her own line of Just Savor sauces and spice mixes. Or try out Only Salt, microplastic-free salt sourced from the Andes mountains, by Steven Petrillo ’19. Give those new year’s resolutions a boost with a pack of Omega 3 Nutrition bars, created by Edwin "Bright" Djampa '22, which are gluten-free and dairy-free and are designed to improve brain health.

