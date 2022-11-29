THE CHASE CONTINUES Guides High-Wealth Individuals through Old Age
Charles Lowenhaupt Helps Maturing Readers Attain Goals for Legacy and Self-Actualization
Invaluable advice for wealth holders wishing to achieve a fulfilling and rewarding life during their old age.”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In THE CHASE CONTINUES: FREEDOM FROM WEALTH AS YOU AGE, wealth counselor Charles A. Lowenhaupt builds on his first two books designed to help high-wealth individuals shape the best possible future for themselves and the individuals and organizations they care about most. It is the newest release from Armin Lear Press.
THE CHASE CONTINUES is a guidebook to following one’s dreams and achieving self-actualization throughout the final phase of life, despite the challenges of old age. The target audience is those thinking about how to continue the chase for themselves, or thinking about how to help others—parents, clients, those for whom you feel some responsibility—fulfill their dreams.
Chapter by chapter, Lowenhaupt helps readers explore the critical topics related to living life well in later years as well as establishing meaningful ways to sweeten life for others. He focuses on
• Setting priorities
• Living well as your brain ages
• Selecting experts for your support team
• Planning for health challenges
• Where to life out your life
• Loving in late life
• Balancing independence, control, and safety in staying mobile
• Enjoying travel and navigating the risks of it
• Enhancing and protecting your reputation
• Continuing to provide value as you age
• Managing collections of valued objects
• Engaging with civic and social commitments
• Obituaries, funerals, and legacy
“In his wonderfully engaging book, THE CHASE CONTINUES, Charles Lowenhaupt provides invaluable advice for wealth holders wishing to achieve a fulfilling and rewarding life during their old age. Turning to his vast knowledge and experience over the decades, Lowenhaupt guides his readers through the ins and outs of navigating both the perils and rewards that await us as we age. I can think of no better guide in travelling through this final stage of life than THE CHASE CONTINUES.”
Mark R. Rank, Herbert S. Hadley Professor of Social Welfare, Washington University
“Charles Lowenhaupt takes us on a journey through our elder years with examples of how to plan effectively for this later stage of life. He provides 12 key principles to consider in our planning process and urges us to communicate our wishes to loved ones early so there is ample time to address key decisions. Charles offers case studies and sound advice which will benefit all members of the family.”
Sara S. Hamilton, Family Office Exchange Founder and Board Chair
"Practical solutions to the many little-thought-about problems of aging for the wealthy and not so wealthy from the widely respected adviser and homme d’affaires, Charles Lowenhaupt. Put these in place in good time and communicate your wishes to your loved ones and you will hopefully continue to have a good life as well as achieving ‘freedom from worry’ during that final furlong."
J. A. Michael Hutchinson, former homme d'affaires and director of The Iveagh Trustees Limited, Guinness Family
“This book provides invaluable guidance, insights and strategies to deal with issues that should be addressed as we advance in our journey through life. The author's wise counsel is drawn from his depth of experience working with wealthy families. He provides practical advice on establishing frameworks to protect our families, our resources, and, most importantly, ourselves from the vicissitudes of life--and to maximize our freedom to enjoy the later stages of our life.
Dr. John de Groot, leading specialist in succession law; member, International Academy of Estate and Trust Law
About the Author
Charles A. Lowenhaupt is a recognized leader and wealth counselor for ultra-high net worth individuals and families around the world. He is Chairman and Partner of Lowenhaupt & Chasnoff, LLC, the first US law firm to concentrate in tax law and established by Charles’ grandfather in 1908. Charles is also Founder and Director of Lowenhaupt Global Advisors Australia, a family office based in Sydney.
Charles is a Founding Advisory Faculty member of the Institute for Private Investors. He is also a co-founder of the Leadership Center for Investment Stewards, President of the Board of Commissioners of the Saint Louis Art Museum, a director of the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, a director of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, and former president of the Harvard Club of St. Louis.
In 2011, Private Asset Management named Charles one of the 25 most influential people in wealth management and family office services.
About Armin Lear Press
Armin Lear was founded with the purpose of publishing books connecting people with ideas that make our lives richer, more fulfilling, and happier. Its founders have 28 years of publishing experience. The company headquarters is near Boulder, CO with a production office in Arlington, VA and a design team near Boston, MA. Armin Lear is a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association and distributes its books worldwide in English through Ingram.
