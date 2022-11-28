STN: BL 125260
Proper Name: Diphtheria and Tetanus Toxoids and Acellular Pertussis Adsorbed and Inactivated Poliovirus Vaccine
Tradename: KINRIX
Manufacturer: GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA
Indication:
- Active immunization against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, and poliomyelitis as the fifth dose in the diphtheria, tetanus, and acellular pertussis (DTaP) vaccine series and the fourth dose in the inactivated poliovirus vaccine (IPV) series in children 4 through 6 years (prior to the seventh birthday) whose previous DTaP vaccine doses have been with INFANRIX and/or PEDIARIX for the first 3 doses and INFANRIX for the fourth dose.