Foreign Affairs Minister attends high-level OACPS and EU meetings in brussels

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Jeremiah Manele is currently in Brussels, Belgium, to participate in a series of High-level bilateral and multilateral meeting engagements at the Organization of the African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) and the European Union (EU), commencing on 27 November 2022.

Hon. Manele’s first engagement will be to participate at the 115th Session of the OACPS Council of Ministers from 27 to 28 November, followed by the 45th Session of the ACP-EU Council of Ministers on 29 November 2022.

The Foreign Affairs Minister will also conduct bilateral engagements and Co-Chair the Solomon Islands – European Union 9th High Level Political Dialogue on 30 November.

On the margins of the meetings, Hon. Manele will hold two bilateral engagements with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission (HR/VP) – Mr. Josep Borrell Fontelles and the European Commissioner for International Partnerships – Jutta Urpilainen.

Foreign Affairs Minister Hon. Manele will conclude his meetings in Brussels on 2 December and then travel to Luanda, Angola, to represent Solomon Islands at the 10th Summit of the OACPS Heads of State and Government.

