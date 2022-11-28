CSSI sworn in five New Correctional Officers

Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI) have sworn in five (05) New Correctional Officers today at the Correctional Headquarters, Rove.

Commissioner Gabriel Manelusi are pleased to informed that in accordance with section 123 of the Solomon Islands Constitution and Section 10 of the Correctional Services Act 2007. You are appointed as an officer in the Correctional Service Solomon Islands with effective on to date 28th November 2022, for six (06) months probationary period with effect from completion of your training course.

“Your appointment is subject to the provisions of the Correctional Services Act 2007 and Regulation 2008, and the General Orders”.

“Today you promise before the Almighty God, His Majesty King Charles, Solomon Islands Government and the People of Solomon Islands, that you will obey all orders and subject yourself to all Acts, Orders and Regulations relating to CSSI”, says Manelusi

He adds CSSI is a challenging organization, which offers many learning and development opportunities, and I welcome you to the service.

The Correctional Service Solomon Islands is a key component in the Government’s administration of criminal justice and is responsible for persons referred to by court.

Commissioner on behalf of his Executive, Advisors, Commandants, Directors, Ranks and Files of CSSI congratulate this five Newly Correctional Officers for their appointment as Correctional Officers.

This five correctional officers are direct recruitment on specialized field of their expertise in driving, plumbing and air conditions.

End///