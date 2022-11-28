Make It Ring from Anywhere with Family-Friendly Activities from the National Bell Festival

Make a bell and bell necklace as part of National Bell Festival's family-friendly at-home experiences.

This New Year’s Day, no matter where you are, you can join in the festival by participating in a fun activity from the comfort of your home or neighborhood.

Don't forget to share your accomplishments and creations with the world! Tag your posts with #BellFest to follow the fun!” — Paul Ashe, Director, National Bell Festival

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of a commitment to keeping communities safe, the National Bell Festival has curated a collection of activities that allow festivalgoers to celebrate the New Year and join in the ringing on January 1, 2023, at home or almost anywhere!

You’ll find family-friendly crafts and activities that are suitable for all ages and interests. Ring a bell, read a poem, visit your local bell tower – there are so many ways to have some fun!

Highlights from the bell-themed activities include:

Build a Popsicle Bell Tower

Summon your inner engineer to construct a freestanding bell tower using popsicle sticks. How high can you go? Challenge your friends and family to see who can create the tallest, the strongest, or the most beautiful bell tower. The sky's the limit!

Color a Bell

Set aside some time for creative expression and peaceful meditation with a coloring sheet designed by National Bell Festival artist-in-residence, Cris Clapp Logan. Each original black ink illustration is ready for you to unleash your colorful imagination.

Go on a Bell Scavenger Hunt

Bells can be found in cities and towns across America. They can be hidden from sight way up in lofty bell towers, or they can be prominently featured in parks and gardens. Do you know where the nearest bell is to you? Explore your neighborhood and discover the bells that hang around.

Create a Bell

Turn your craft table into a bell foundry! Make a bell out of a paper cup, empty tin can, or small terra cotta pot. Get creative as you decorate your bell, experiment with different sizes and materials, and use your new instrument to ring in the New Year with the National Bell Festival.

Learn about the Different Parts of a Bell

Tower bells differ greatly in size, weight, and ornamentation. Even their uses and configurations may vary, from change ringing and carillons to single bells that toll the hour. But all of them, generally, are composed of the same parts. Can you identify them?

Read "The Bells" by Edgar Allan Poe

What does the sound of a bell mean to you? How does it make you feel? In "The Bells," Edgar Allan Poe relies on a rhetorical device known as a diacope (the repetition of a word or phrase) to pull the reader into ever-darker emotions and feelings about bells.

Make a Bell Necklace

This New Year’s Day, enjoy the tinkling sounds of wearable bell art! Perfect for all children, but especially the youngsters, these bell necklaces will help children practice their fine motor skills, counting, math, and music – all while ringing in the New Year.

Play Bell Tower Bingo

Have some fun (and a little competition!) while learning about bells and bell towers. In this game of bingo, select one square on the grid and complete the challenge printed inside. If you complete three activities in a row, column, or diagonal, you win!

A complete list of National Bell Festival family-friendly activities may be found at Bells.org/Activities. Festivalgoers are invited to tag #BellFest in social media posts, sharing their bell-related activities with the world!

About the National Bell Festival:

The National Bell Festival is on a mission to celebrate and restore bells in America. Each year on New Year’s Day, the festival rings in the New Year with free community events across the U.S. and across the world. The organization also works throughout the year to restore historic bells and bell towers to their former thundering glory.

The National Bell Festival’s work supports the United Nations’ Global Goal No. 11 for Sustainable Development: Protecting the World’s Cultural and Natural Heritage, and is enabled, in part, by a Google for Nonprofits grant. Learn more about the National Bell Festival and the lineup of events and experiences on New Year’s Day by visiting: Bells.org