PopUp Mainframe Voted Technology Innovator of the Year 2022

PopUp Mainframe, a leading mainframe modernisation product, has been voted Computing's Technology Innovator of the Year 2022 by the public.

LONDON, UK, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PopUp Mainframe, a leading mainframe modernisation product, has been voted Technology Innovator of the Year 2022 by the public.

Computing's Technology Product Awards recognise the best of the UK's technology industry: from the most innovative and compelling products and vendors, through to the most interesting and successful end-user projects.

Uniquely in technology, there is no judging panel - the public choose the winners themselves.

PopUp Mainframe topped the prestigious Technology Innovator of the Year category, which was highly competitive.



About PopUp



PopUp Mainframe is a cutting-edge mainframe modernisation product, which is disrupting the IT industry.

PopUp enables customers to create mainframe environments on-demand and deploy them anywhere, including in the cloud.

Mainframe businesses often cite dev and test environment bottlenecks as the number one blocker to mainframe modernisation. PopUp was born as an innovative solution to this problem, providing fully functioning mainframes with self-service, on-demand.

PopUp brings innovation to mainframe teams, providing features not available with a physical mainframe, for example the ability to take a full baseline of a mainframe environment, and replicate that using APIs. PopUp, in combination with Delphix, makes it possible to have a 4D mainframe: users can take a snapshot of a mainframe environment, then rewind or fast forward to a point in time. PopUp is fully compatible with automation pipelines.

With PopUp, mainframe businesses will attract a new generation of mainframe engineers who can use cutting-edge mainframe tooling with PopUp, for example desktop IDEs. PopUp simultaneously appeals to traditional mainframe engineers who prefer green screen and now have the autonomy to spin up their own mainframe environments on-demand.

PopUp is unique in the market as it emulates physical mainframe hardware, and arrives fully configured and ready to use. PopUp runs ANY mainframe subsystem or bespoke application.

PopUp customers have been able to deploy a new mainframe environment with PopUp in one day, where previously this process took months.

PopUp’s innovative mainframe solution is a game changer for mainframe businesses as it provides all the capabilities needed for full mainframe modernisation!

Find out more at www.popup-mainframe.com

