Lightbits to Demonstrate Next-Generation Cloud Data Platform at AWS re:Invent 2022

The solution delivers 6X acceleration for analytics and high-performance database workloads at half the cost of alternatives.

AWS re:Invent--Lightbits®, the first software-defined and architected for NVMe/TCP data platform for any cloud, today announced that it will be demonstrating its next-generation block storage for AWS at the AWS re:Invent Marketplace Pavilion that will run from November 28 to December 2.

On Monday and Tuesday only, at the Marketplace Pavilion, Lightbits will demonstrate how its technology, accelerated by Intel-based storage-optimized EC2 instances can accelerate analytics, high-performance databases, and transactional workloads on the public cloud for half the cost of alternative solutions. We will also show how to boost the performance of Oracle workloads with predictable and lower costs.

Lightbits, an AWS APN partner, simplifies high-performance data storage on AWS for VMware, Kubernetes, or OpenStack environments. The NVMe/TCP architecture delivers high-performance at consistent low-latencies, making it ideal for database workloads like Oracle and PostgreSQL. Lightbits on AWS is a robust platform that delivers on the promise of the cloud with built-in enterprise-class data services, simplified management, cost-efficiency, high-performance, and snapshots and backup to S3.

Now in its 10th year, AWS re:Invent sees the global cloud community come together for five days of exciting announcements, thousands of learning opportunities, an experiential Expo Hall featuring hundreds of AWS partners. This year, re:Invent will host 50,000 attendees seeking solutions, content, and hands-on learning opportunities from AWS and partners.

Additional resources:

About Lightbits Labs

Lightbits Labs® (Lightbits), is on a mission to make high-performance block storage simple, scalable, and cost-efficient for any cloud. Lightbits offers a Cloud Data Platform that delivers efficiency, simplicity, and agility for modern data centers. Inventors of the NVMe® over TCP (NVMe/TCP) protocol, Lightbits is leading the digital data center transformation by making software-defined storage that is easy to deploy at scale and delivers performance equivalent to local flash to accelerate cloud-native applications in bare metal, virtual, or containerized environments.

Lightbits and Lightbits Labs are registered trademarks of Lightbits Labs, Ltd.

All trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005694/en/

