InventHelp Inventor Develops Three-In-One Linen Care Product (SFO 823)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more convenient way to iron, steam and remove lint from clothing and textiles," said an inventor, from Concord, Calif., "so I invented the LINT BURNER 3000. My design would provide the ultimate linen care product for clothing and home textile products."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to remove wrinkles and lint from clothing and home textiles. In doing so, it increases convenience. As a result, it could save time and storage space and it could enhance the appearance of clothing and other textiles. The invention features a three-in-one design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SFO-823, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

