Travel + Leisure Co. to Present at the Barclays Eat, Sleep, Play Conference

Travel + Leisure Co. TNL announced today that Michael D. Brown, president and CEO, and Mike Hug, CFO, will present at the Barclays Eat, Sleep, Play Conference on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. EST.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website at travelandleisureco.com/investors. A replay will be available approximately 12 hours after the ending of this event.

About Travel + Leisure Co.

Travel + Leisure Co. TNL is the world's leading membership and leisure travel company, with nearly 20 travel brands across its resort, travel club, and lifestyle portfolio. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the largest vacation ownership company with more than 245 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the world's foremost membership travel business that includes the largest vacation exchange company and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring top travel content and travel services including the brand's eponymous travel club. At Travel + Leisure Co., our global team of associates brings hospitality to millions each year, turning vacation inspiration into exceptional travel experiences. We put the world on vacation. Learn more at travelandleisureco.com.

