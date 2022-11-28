PRWeek is Set to Celebrate its 10th Hall of Fame Class

On December 5, 2022, PRWeek will celebrate a decade of its Hall of Fame, which was launched in 2013 to honor PR leaders who have made outstanding contributions to the communications industry.

The 10th Hall of Fame class comprises Kimberley Goode from BMO Financial, Conagra Brands' Jon Harris, Bill Imada from IW Group, BCW's Donna Imperato, Nigel Powell from Nike and WE's Melissa Waggener Zorkin.

"This is the 10th class of PRWeek's Hall of Fame and the six 2022 honorees are a worthy addition to our lineup of legends," said PRWeek's Steve Barrett. "They represent the very best of PR leadership and practice from the client and agency sides of the business. We look forward to celebrating their achievements in New York City on Monday, December 5."

The 2022 honorees join previously inducted PR pros who paved the way for the modern world of public relations, including Harold Burson, Betsy Plank, Al Golin, Pam Edstrom, Dan and Richard Edelman, Marilyn Laurie, Ofield Dukes and Marcia Silverman.

The gala event on December 5 will be held at Edison Rooftop (240 W 47th St, New York 10036). The evening will begin with a cocktail reception from 6-7pm, followed by a dinner and awards presentation from 7-10pm.

PRWeek Hall of Fame 2022 is open to friends, family and colleagues of the honorees, as well as any PR pro interested in honoring the first decade of recipients of this prestigious program.

