Telnyx Brings its Global Reach and Secure, High Quality Voice to the Zoom Phone Provider Exchange
Telnyx’s secure, private IP network is now available via BYOC (Bring Your Own Carrier) on the Zoom Phone Provider Exchange.
By joining the Zoom Phone Provider Exchange, Telnyx is offering Zoom Phone customers more flexibility and global reach”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telnyx, the global connectivity platform that powers real-time communications for leading enterprises, today announced that it has joined the Zoom Phone Provider Exchange from Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Zoom Phone BYOC customers will soon be able to select Telnyx as a telephony partner directly in the Zoom portal.
— Graeme Geddes, Head of Zoom Phone and Zoom Rooms
“The addition of Telnyx to the Zoom Phone Provider Exchange illustrates how Telnyx is expanding its offering of BYOC solutions to businesses who need global scale, security and reliability from a single provider,” explains David Casem, co-founder and CEO at Telnyx. “Enterprises today are looking to consolidate their global connectivity and move communications off the public internet onto secure, private networks. Telnyx offers the global coverage, flexible pricing, tools and support businesses need to execute their BYOC strategy.”
Zoom Phone is an award-winning cloud phone system that enables customers to use their desk phone, computer, or mobile phone for reliable phone management. With Zoom Phone BYOC, customers have the flexibility to select their own telephony provider or leverage Zoom Phone calling plans.
To select Telnyx as a provider on the Zoom Phone Provider Exchange, customers simply navigate to the Provider Exchange menu in their Admin portal and search for Telnyx. Once they click connect, customers can create or authorize their Telnyx account. Once authorized, customers use the Telnyx Mission Control portal to create an external connection to Zoom Phone and provision Telnyx numbers to their Zoom Phone account.
In addition to establishing connections to Zoom Phone, the Telnyx Mission Control Portal offers powerful tools for customers to manage their connectivity, including: port numbers in just just a few days using Telnyx’s Fast Port feature, the ability to search, provision and connect numbers to Zoom Phone in minutes, and access debugging and quality of services tools for troubleshooting.
“By joining the Zoom Phone Provider Exchange, Telnyx is offering Zoom Phone customers more flexibility and global reach, ” explains Graeme Geddes, Head of Zoom Phone and Zoom Rooms. “The new Provider Exchange makes it easy for Zoom Phone BYOC customers to choose their favorite provider and by bringing on new providers like Telnyx, we’re expanding our customer’s global connectivity options to help them scale.”
Learn more
About Telnyx
Telnyx is a global connectivity platform that provides carrier-grade services on a private, cloud-agnostic IP network. Its Voice, Messaging, Numbering, Video, Wireless, Fax, and Identity solutions are accessible through RESTful APIs and its award-winning Mission Control Portal. From in-app messaging and calling to feature-rich contact centers, Telnyx solves communications needs at every complexity level, with 24/7 in-house engineering support on hand. As an internationally licensed carrier, Telnyx powers secure, high-fidelity connectivity while democratizing worldwide access to real-time communications over the internet.
Founded in 2009 with offices in Chicago, Dublin, Amsterdam, Warsaw and São Paolo, Telnyx provides mission-critical services for customers including Cisco, Philips, Red Cross, and more.
Fiona McDonnell
Telnyx
fiona@telnyx.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn