Hammond Cove & West Mountain Shooting Ranges Closing for the Winter

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says its Hammond Cove public shooting range in Hartland will close December 12, and the West Mountain Wildlife Management Area public shooting range will close December 14.

“We want to thank all of the people who have supported the operation of the two ranges in Windsor and Essex Counties which are essential to hunter skill development and the safe use of firearms,” said Alison Thomas, Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s director of outreach.  “Both ranges will close for the winter and reopen next spring.” 

Information about Vermont shooting ranges is available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website www.vtfishandwildlife.com.

