11/26/22 – NARNIA IS OFF LIMITS

For Immediate Release: November 26, 2022

NARNIA IS OFF LIMITS

Education Today – Citations Later

To view video please click on photo or view at this link: https://vimeo.com/775504350

(HILO) – Many of the hikers contacted today, by officers from the Hawaii Island Branch of the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE), claimed to be unaware that traveling beyond closed signs at a collection of waterfalls known as Narnia is illegal without a permit or hunting license.

Just outside Hilo, the trail to Narnia traverses’ private property before crossing into the Hilo Forest Reserve and the Hilo Restricted Watershed section. Much of the area’s drinking water supply originates in the watershed. Disinformation continues to be displayed by numerous social media sites and posts.

While a review of online posts, by the DLNR, shows many travel sites do note the area’s closure, the same sites provide explicit directions on how to reach it and the sights illegal hikers might see along the way.

“We will actively be working through the DLNR Communications Office to encourage travel sites and blogs to remove all mentions of Narnia, as far too many people are ignoring closures and no-trespassing signs,” said DOCARE Hawaii Island Branch Chief Lawrence “Junior” Terlep.

This morning five DOCARE officers were stationed at the entrance to the area, to educate rather than enforce.

Explained DOCARE Lt. Verl Nakama, “This is the first step in curbing the tremendous amount of unpermitted entry into this are. Now that word is out, those who trespass in the future could be cited.”

The first pair of people contacted by officers were told not to go beyond the restricted watershed sign on the banks of the Wailuku River. Less than an hour later DOCARE officers spotted them climbing up and toward the waterfalls.

“Unfortunately, many visitors in particular don’t understand the risks they face if they fall or go into the water when the river is raging,” said officer Craig Dente. Another officer hailed them to return to safety and the DOCARE team had what Dente described, as a “frank” discussion with the couple. They left the area with a warning, but no citation.

“It’s hard to overcome the power of social media, even when a site includes closure information,” remarked DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla. “We’ve seen a degree of success in reducing illegal entry to places like the long-closed Sacred Falls or White Road, by getting travel sites to completely eliminate any mentions of these restricted or closed areas. We hope our efforts to encourage reputable sites and bloggers to do the same with Narnia will result in greatly reduced numbers of trespassers there.”

This would be good news to the neighborhood below, which is the entry point to Narnia. For the past three years no-parking signs have been up trying to keep visitors from blocking the single lane road by parking in driveways, in people’s yards, or in such way two-way traffic is blocked.

One travel site begins its Narnia description, “Probably one of the coolest and not so well-known Big Island hikes is going to Narnia…followed by… **Note** The Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DLNR) has closed access to Narnia and only access is by permit process, citations will be given for hikers caught going to or swimming around this area.”

Another, nationally recognized hiking site begins with the closure but then includes a map for directions. “INDEFINITE CLOSURE: The waterways above the J7…are collectively known as “Narnia” and are part of the Hilo Restricted Watershed Section of the Hilo Forest Reserve. Access is restricted and requires a permit for entry…the map shown here goes to the waterfalls and does not require wading. You can cross the river to get closer to the falls, but it is at least a few feet deep and dangerous after rains.”

“At least this site mentions the potential dangers and the closure, but we’d like them to eliminate mentions of Narnia altogether,” Chief Redulla added, “as we know if something is online many people will ignore the rules in search of their next adventure. They do so at the risk of paying large fines or getting hurt.”

DOCARE officers contacted about 20 would-be Narnia hikers today, all of whom, except for the first couple, turned back at the river’s edge. Dente concluded, “There are plenty of beautiful places to visit and no sense in risking your safety, the local water supply, or getting a citation by entering a closed area.”

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

HD video – Narnia DOCARE operation (Nov. 26, 2022): https://vimeo.com/775365614

HD Video- Narnia-Know the Rules: https://vimeo.com/775504350

Photographs – Narnia DOCARE operation (Nov. 26, 2022):

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/xfvv9ae5bey71du/AACjnoT9MCmllJ_B_Osfw19da?dl=0