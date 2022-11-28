Submit Release
Council Accepting Applications For Upcoming Tennessee Supreme Court Vacancy

The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments is now accepting applications for the Supreme Court vacancy that will be created by the retirement of the Honorable Sharon G. Lee, effective August 31, 2023.

Any interested applicant must be a licensed attorney who is at least 35 years of age, a resident of the state for five years, and a resident of the Eastern Tennessee Grand Division. Applicants must complete the designated application and submit it to the Administrative Office of the Courts by 12:00 p.m. CST on Friday, December 12th.

Applicants must submit by the deadline: (1) the original signed and unbound application (updated version posted on 11/28/22) with writing samples; and (2) a digital copy of the application (updated version posted on 11/28/22) with writing samples in order to have his/her name placed on the list of candidates for consideration for the judicial vacancy for which he/she is applying. Complete application instructions can be found at: www.tncourts.gov/administration/judicial-resources. The Council encourages all candidates to submit applications as early as possible.

The Council is committed to the goal of a diverse judiciary and encourages all qualified individuals to apply for any judicial vacancy for consideration without regard to race, ethnicity, or gender.

Applicants will be interviewed on Wednesday, January 4th at the Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy, Knoxville, Tennessee at 9:00 a.m. EST.

