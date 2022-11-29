Healthcare Performance Improvement Executive Panel Discussion Live Webinar to be Co-hosted by Prista and CIHQ on 12/6
The Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality and Prista Corp are co-presenting an Executive Panel Discussion as a live webinar on 12/6/2022 at 11:00am CST.
Fundamental innovation in operations – especially those that directly impact Quality and Safety as well as regulatory compliance – is a new imperative.”AUSTIN, TX, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ability of healthcare organizations to achieve true Performance Improvement is facing dual challenges. First, our collective experiences coming through COVID-19 highlighted some systemic problems that set PI efforts back. Applying “lessons learned” is critical as we move forward with Performance Improvement. Second, we are seeing that the “old ways” of approaching “strategic” continuous improvement are not sufficient to carry us forward and that fundamental innovation in operations – especially those that directly impact Quality and Safety as well as regulatory compliance – is a new imperative.
— Don Jarrell, President of Prista Corporation
Recognizing that this is an important conversation that needs to happen, Prista Corporation is partnering with the Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality (CIHQ) to present an executive panel discussion that will feature healthcare industry thought leaders. The panelists will bring their perspectives on this important topic.
This Executive Panel Discussion will be presented as a live webinar. Registration is required to get the link to join the webinar. To register for the event, please click here.
The webinar will be moderated by CIHQ’s Director of Business/Program Development, Michelle Shaffer.
Joining Ms. Shaffer as panelists will be:
• Traci Curtis BA, RCP, HACP – Ms. Curtis is the Executive Director of Survey Operations at the Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality (CIHQ). She has more than 32 years of experience in healthcare including regulatory compliance and survey preparation.
• Dr. Paul Barach, B.Med.Sci, MD, MPH, Maj (Ret.), AUA – Dr. Barach is a pioneering healthcare executive, innovative physician, health services and systems researcher, CEO of J Bara Consulting firm, and a serial entrepreneur.
• Kenya Smith, RN, BSN, MBA, NEA-BC, HACP – Ms. Smith is currently the Corporate Sr. Director of Clinical Operations for Cornerstone Healthcare Group. She has held Chief Nursing Officer and Chief Clinical Officer positions, and before joining Cornerstone, she was the Chief Executive Officer of Icon Hospital in Humble, TX.
• Don Jarrell - Mr. Jarrell is the President and Co-Founder of Prista Corporation where he is a primary driver of Prista’s vision and mission for the ActionCue Clinical Intelligence application. He has over 35 years of technical and business experience in product management, technology strategy, and intellectual property management and licensing.
The discussion will use two recently published white papers, “Performance Improvement Post-Covid: Applying Lessons Learned During the Pandemic” and “Unlocking the Secret to Strategic Success” as jumping-off points. Both white papers are available for free download from Prista’s website.
About CIHQ: Established in 1999, the Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality (CIHQ) is a membership-based organization comprised primarily of acute care and critical access hospitals. We are headquartered in McKinney, TX. CIHQ's purpose is to: ADVOCATE on behalf of its members in shaping the accreditation and regulatory environment by working with CMS in the development of standards and regulations, EDUCATE members on standards, regulations, and the survey process and encourage the professional growth of individuals in the field of healthcare accreditation through national certification, ADVISE members on changes to standards and regulations and the impact on their organization, ASSIST members in determining their compliance to accreditation standards and CMS certification requirements, and IMPROVE the ability of members to successfully meet the challenges of today’s regulatory environment.
About Prista Corporation: Prista’s mission is to help healthcare providers create and sustain a “Culture of Quality” in their organizations. In other words, an environment that drives continuous performance improvement in patient care and safety. Prista does this by developing ActionCue Clinical Intelligence, an innovative, intuitive, easy-to-use software-as-a-service. ActionCue CI goes beyond traditional reporting to provide actionable insights in real-time. With this platform, information is more readily available, more meaningful, and more actionably insightful for healthcare executives, managers, and clinical staff.
