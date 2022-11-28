Press Releases

Connecticut Department of Public Health confirms season’s first influenza death: officials stress the importance of getting the flu vaccine

HARTFORD, Conn—The Connecticut Department of Public Health confirmed the first death of a state resident due to influenza (flu) for the 2022-23 influenza season. The death of an adult, age 50 – 59, from New London County, occurred during November. No other information on this patient will be released.

“This is a tragic reminder that the 2022-23 flu season is already an active one. As we approach the holidays, I strongly recommend that persons 6 months of age and older get a flu shot,” said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD.

Commissioner Juthani added that as of Nov. 26, there were about 6,000 flu cases reported in the state and 102 hospitalizations. Flu season occurs between October and May; however, highest levels of influenza are traditionally seen between December and March. Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, muscle aches, chills, congestion and fatigue.

The spread of respiratory viruses like the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) can be prevented through proper respiratory virus etiquette. These practices include handwashing, remaining home when sick, disinfecting surfaces and masking if you have any respiratory symptoms. At this time all Connecticut residents should also make sure that they have received their annual flu shot and are up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, including recommended boosters.

Residents can receive their flu vaccine from their health care provider, a retail pharmacy or by visiting www.vaccines.gov to find a flu vaccination clinic. Additionally, DPH and the Connecticut Immunization Coalition are partnering with local health departments throughout the state on numerous flu vaccine clinics for children and adults. The entire schedule of local health flu clinics can be accessed at www.ct.gov/dph/fluclinics

