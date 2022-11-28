World Movie Premiere – Filmmaker/ Actor/Author Katie O’Regan debuts feature film “Painting Jane” at The Royal Theater
World Movie Premiere – Filmmaker/ Actor/Author Katie O’Regan debuts her feature film “Painting Jane” at The Royal Theater Santa Monica, CA 7:15 pm November 30LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Movie Premiere – Filmmaker/ Actor/Author Katie O’Regan debuts her feature film “Painting Jane” at The Royal Theater Santa Monica, CA 7:15 pm November 30. Talkback with the director and actors after the film. Red Carpet 6:30
A story of Jane and her mother dealing with their past relationship, and now water on the brain, her Stepfather who now has dementia, and her sister who lives too far away. A story of love and acceptance. With dignity, love, grace, and a touch of humor, this film gives a voice to families struggling with the reality of aging parents with dementia and the inevitable reality of end-of-life issues.
The movie is based on Phyllis Yes’s play “Good morning Miss America”. The play is based on Yes’s true story. Katie O’Regan produced and directed the play in three productions. Ms. O’Regan directed the play and played “Jane” on Off-Broadway in October of 2019. O’Regan then adapted the story to a screenplay and added her original soundtrack lyrics and vocals. The film’s Cast and characters include Katie O’Regan “Jane Nelson”, Diana Angelina “Doris Anderson”, Dean Scofield “Lou Anderson,” daughter of the late great Ed Asner, Liza Asner, plays O’Regan’s sisters in the film “Cindy Nelson.” Neil Willenson “Judge Carl Bloomtown”, Erick Leukert “Brian Johnson” the ambulance driver and Daryl Hrdlicka, “Bob Snell” the nursing home attendant.
Premiere tickets are now online got $ $20 at https://www.laemmle.com/film/painting-jane and on sale for $25 day of at the theater. Or get tickets at www.sacrednoisesociety.org. Sacred Noise Society is a non-profit organization.
